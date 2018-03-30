Russia expels Irish diplomat as row over nerve agent attack continues

One Irish diplomat has been instructed to leave Russia.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the move to the Irish Independent.

A spokesperson for Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney has said: “There is no justification for this expulsion. “Our staff do not engage in activities which are incompatible with their diplomatic status. This decision to expel an Irish diplomat is regrettable.”

Numerous ambassadors from Western countries were summoned to the Russian foreign ministry today. Ireland is one of several countries to receive the news that their diplomats were being expelled.

It was a tit-for-tat response to the US and other countries sending diplomats home. One Russian diplomat from the Dublin embassy is due to leave Ireland in the coming days by order of the Irish state.

Earlier this week Russia's ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov said that the move by Tánaiste Simon Coveney to expel the Russian diplomat in response to the Salisbury nerve agent attack "would not go unanswered". Russia expelled 60 diplomats from the US yesterday.

