Rugby star Peter O’Mahony and wife Jessica say ‘I do’ for second time at French wedding

Rugby star Peter O’Mahony (34) said ‘I do’ for the second time after both he and his long-term partner Jessica Maloney finally got to have their dream wedding in Aix-en-Provence in France.

The Munster Rugby captain and solicitor Jessica tied the knot in a stunning wedding in France after previously saying 'I do' back in 2020 in a low key ceremony in their back garden.

Read More

Writing on Instagram, Jessica said: “The last few days have been the best of my life. I will never be able to put how I feel into words. Seeing my Bonne Maman at this moment will be in my memory forever.’’

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The couple initially married in their back garden during the height of lockdown restrictions in July 2020.

The couple have been together for over 10 years and have three children together.