| 9°C Dublin

Close

Rugby star Conor Murray’s father seriously injured after collision involving truck

Gerry Murray, father of Conor Murray, pictured in 2021. Photo: Brendan Gleeson Expand

Close

Gerry Murray, father of Conor Murray, pictured in 2021. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

Gerry Murray, father of Conor Murray, pictured in 2021. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

Gerry Murray, father of Conor Murray, pictured in 2021. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

David Raleigh

The father of Irish and Munster rugby star Conor Murray is being treated for “serious injuries” in hospital after he was injured in a road traffic collision near his home in Co Limerick.

Gerry Murray, who is in his late 60s, is an avid and experienced cyclist who has worked as an official motorbike marshal on the Tour de France.

Related topics

More On Limerick news

Most Watched

Privacy