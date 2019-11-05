RTE to televise Gay Byrne's funeral on Friday
RTÉ are to televise the funeral of late broadcaster Gay Byrne this Friday.
The funeral mass will take place in St Mary's Pro-Cathedral Church, Dublin at noon.
RTE's coverage will begin at 11:30am on RTÉ One and RTÉ News Now with Bryan Dobson acting as presenter.
John Bowman and Nationwide's Mary Kennedy will provide commentary of the ceremony.
Thousands are expected to attend the ceremony.
Gay Byrne died on Monday, aged 85, surrounded by his family. He had been living with illness for two years.
With a career that spanned over six decades, he was undoubtedly the country's greatest and most respected broadcaster.
President Micheal D Higgins described him as one of the most "distinctive voices of our times, helping shape our conscience, our self-image, and our idea of who we might be."
There has been an outpouring of tributes as his colleagues and listeners remember him.
Television coverage will be streamed live on the RTÉ Player and on RTÉ.ie.
Byrne is survived by his wife Kathleen, his daughters Suzy and Crona and his five grandchildren.
READ MORE: Joe Duffy: 'If 60 years of Ireland had a voice, it would be Gay’s'
READ MORE: Gay Byrne: His top 10 most memorable moments on air
READ MORE: John Mulligan: 'Swindling accountant, doomed investment and losses in banks hit Byrne'
Online Editors
Related Content
- Dáil is told that Gay Byrne’s broadcast debates were 'Ireland’s original citizens’ assembly'
- 'He loved the juice, loved the gossip, loved the intrigue of this Wolf Hall with microphones' - Ryan Tubridy and Graham Norton remember Gay Byrne
- Book of condolence for Gay Byrne opens in Dublin
- 'Gay changed our country in so many positive ways' - Tributes flood in after the icon of Irish television and radio dies at home aged 85
- 'He was my friend and my mentor' - Pat Kenny
- Joe Duffy: 'If 60 years of Ireland had a voice, it would be Gay’s'
- John Mulligan: 'Swindling accountant, doomed investment and losses in banks hit Byrne'
- Editorial: 'Gaybo leaves void on air and in the hearts of nation'