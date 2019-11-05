RTE to televise Gay Byrne's funeral on Friday

RTÉ are to televise the funeral of late broadcaster Gay Byrne this Friday.

RTÉ are to televise the funeral of late broadcaster Gay Byrne this Friday.

The funeral mass will take place in St Mary's Pro-Cathedral Church, Dublin at noon.

RTE's coverage will begin at 11:30am on RTÉ One and RTÉ News Now with Bryan Dobson acting as presenter.

John Bowman and Nationwide's Mary Kennedy will provide commentary of the ceremony.

Thousands are expected to attend the ceremony.

Gay Byrne died on Monday, aged 85, surrounded by his family. He had been living with illness for two years.

Gay Byrne, pictured here in 2016, passed away surrounded by his family in Howth yesterday morning

With a career that spanned over six decades, he was undoubtedly the country's greatest and most respected broadcaster.

President Micheal D Higgins described him as one of the most "distinctive voices of our times, helping shape our conscience, our self-image, and our idea of who we might be."

There has been an outpouring of tributes as his colleagues and listeners remember him.

Television coverage will be streamed live on the RTÉ Player and on RTÉ.ie.

Byrne is survived by his wife Kathleen, his daughters Suzy and Crona and his five grandchildren.

READ MORE: Joe Duffy: 'If 60 years of Ireland had a voice, it would be Gay’s'

READ MORE: Gay Byrne: His top 10 most memorable moments on air

READ MORE: John Mulligan: 'Swindling accountant, doomed investment and losses in banks hit Byrne'

Online Editors