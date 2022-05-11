RTÉ staff call for hiring of new ‘highly paid’ senior manager to be halted to allow for open competition

RTÉ staff have called for the recruitment of a new editorial manager to be immediately halted so the role can be filled by open competition.

The station’s NUJ sub-branch has unanimously passed a motion at a meeting asking director general Dee Forbes to “recommit to the principle of fair and open competition” in public appointments.

It comes after journalists wrote to her asking for an explanation, after claiming the newly recreated role was not advertised.

The salary for the job is understood to be around €150,000 a year.

RTÉ announced internally last month that managing editor of current affairs, David Nally, would move to the new position as editorial adviser to the director of content in July.

In a message to members, the chairs of the NUJ sub-branch say it is dismayed at the manner in which the role was created and call for a pause in the hiring process.

The message asks management to explain why a decision was made “to breach policy” and calls for clarification on the rationale for the creation of the post.

This includes the “specific role and function and terms and conditions of employment”.

It says the job was “apparently filled without recourse to advertisement or an interview process, and in breach of agreements made with the RTÉ trade unions”.

“Members note that this is not the first time that RTÉ has chosen to disregard best practice and agreed procedures for the filling of positions,” it says.

“As a public service broadcaster, RTÉ has an obligation to uphold best practice and to act with transparency in the matter of appointments. There are many NUJ members who would have welcomed the opportunity to apply for this role.”

It says a transformation agreement reached between RTÉ and unions states that open competition will be the norm, and exceptions will be identified and agreed.

“In creating this new post RTÉ has breached this agreement,” it says.

“We also note that this highly paid new position has been created at a time when RTÉ is claiming to be in grave financial difficulty.”

RTÉ has been contacted and asked to comment on the contents of the NUJ message.

Meanwhile, the branch called on RTÉ to engage immediately with unions on the “urgent issue” of a pay rise for staff.

It says the real value of their wages has fallen by 20pc since they last received an increase.

“This does not take into account the fact that for much of the intervening period RTÉ workers actually endured a significant pay cut,” it says.

“We call on RTÉ to immediately commit to structured formal negotiations on this pressing issue,” it said.