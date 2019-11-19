RTE makes a fraction of what they hoped by selling valuable works of art

The broadcaster made a total sum of €195,827 at auction today after two of the pieces failed to sell.

Tony O'Malley's Inscape ‘Mozaga' and Louis Le Brocquy tapestry 'The Massing of the Armies’ did not secure the reserve price and were therefore withdrawn.

Le Brocquy’s Taín was sold for €102,542, while William Scott’s Abstract Painting sold for €219,113.

RTE must split the final sale amount for both of these artworks 50/50 with the Arts Council, who co-funded the original purchases.

A painting by George Campbell titled Symphony Orchestra was sold privately. Auctioneer house Sotheby's did not disclose the sale amount, so it must be assumed it reached its maximum reserve price of €35,000.

It should be noted that these sales do not include the vendors commission which is normally around 15 - 20pc. Last month, RTE released a statement saying the commission agreed with Sotheby’s was “considerably below the EU tender level”.

The broadcaster decided to take the pieces to auction in a bid to undercut its €13m deficit.

But clearly this move has backfired.

Not only has it brought in a relatively small amount of cash, but it has generated a significant amount of negative publicity.

Irish auctioneer houses have criticised the broadcaster for breaking public procurement policy by awarding the sale of the artworks to UK company Sotheby's without opening the process to tender.

Others have said the decision to 'sell off the family silver' reflects a lack of appreciation of the organisation's cultural heritage.

In a statement issued tonight RTE said they were aware that the sale of the artworks would not solve their financial crisis.

“While the proceeds raised in the auction will be reinvested in the organisation, as previously stated, RTÉ is well aware that this sale will not solve our financial issues.

“In this regard, RTÉ recently published a plan which we are confident can address many of the challenges we face and bring Ireland’s national public media to stability,” a spokesperson said.

