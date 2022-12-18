RTÉ hopes Toy Show the Musical will go ahead as planned as audience members angry at last minute weekend cancellation

RTÉ has said it hopes no more performances of Toy Show the Musical will have to be cancelled after illness among the cast and crew saw five performances cancelled over the weekend.

Parents and theatre goers complained after one of the performances yesterday afternoon was cancelled shortly after it was due to start with the audience already in their seats.

One audience member from Navan in Co Meath, told the Irish Independent she and her partner were seated at the Convention Centre in Dublin when the announcement was made.

“It was the families around us we felt really sorry for,” the 30-year-old woman said.

“I couldn’t understand why it was 4.10pm, when they cancelled the show. It was due to start at 4pm.”

Read More

The woman said she looked around and saw rows of disappointed children, sitting in their seats with snacks on their laps.

“It was kind of cruel to see so many children upset that the show wasn’t going to happen, when they were all prepared for it,” she said.

She said, despite an apology from RTÉ and the offer of refunds, she felt “It was badly organised".

“A woman came out onto the stage, to deliver the bad news.

“But she was almost getting the crowd going for the performance, the way she spoke.

“Everyone thought she was part of the event. Then when she said cast members were ill, people started to boo and others looked shocked and silenced. Some people stood up and left.

“We went to the box office and everyone was queuing. The man behind the till had only found out the show was being cancelled.

“He said we could get refunds or reschedule. A family in front of us said ‘what about tomorrow's show?’

“He said he could book them in but could not make a guarantee. A lot of people just said to get a refund. He gave us an email to do this.

“We just couldn’t understand why the morning show went ahead, there was one at 12.30pm and then the evening show was cancelled after it was due to start and when everyone was sitting down in the audience.”

She spoke to audience members who had travelled from as far away as Kerry and Fermanagh and said a lot of people were angry given the distance they and their children had travelled.

One mother wrote online that the situation had been “very badly handled”, and how the decision to cancel could have been made before families were seated.

While she said she “felt sorry” for those who were ill, to let the audience know after the show had been due to start was “definitely the wrong decision”.

Mick Mulligan from Dublin, said his two children, aged nine and eight, were in the Convention Centre with friends when the show was cancelled.

“They went in, sat down, got the popcorn or whatever, the place was full and then a person came out to announce that the show was cancelled,” he said.

“The kids were really, really disappointed, they had been looking forward to it for weeks and my friend’s son wouldn’t even talk to his mum after it. He was so disappointed.”

One man said he believed the organisers had “waited until everyone was in and spent more money” on snacks before making the announcement.

In a statement RTÉ Toy Show the Musical said it was with “deep regret” that the performances were cancelled “due to illness in the cast and crew”.

“Our ticketing partner, Ticketsolve will be in touch as soon as possible with those with tickets for cancelled shows regarding rescheduling or refund options,” the statement added.

“We will announce any changes to planned shows from Tuesday as soon as we have more information on the impact of illness on the cast and crew. Again very sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

On its Facebook page today, the show organisers in response to a customer query said: “We hope that no other shows will need to be cancelled, we are still looking at the impact of the illnesses on the upcoming shows but will make decisions on any cancellations quickly.”