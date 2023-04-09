| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

RTÉ delays filling €306,000 top job as board fails to agree

Dispute over whether Kevin Bakhurst or David McRedmond should get director-general position 

Kevin Bakhurst has served as acting director-general. Photo: Gareth Chaney Expand

Close

Kevin Bakhurst has served as acting director-general. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Kevin Bakhurst has served as acting director-general. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Kevin Bakhurst has served as acting director-general. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Hugh O'Connell

The appointment of RTÉ’s new director general on a salary deal of more than €300,000 a year has been delayed amid a board dispute over who should get the job.

A board meeting held at short notice on Friday failed to approve the appointment of former acting director-general Kevin Bakhurst to the role — he had been recommended by a sub-committee tasked with identifying a candidate.

Related topics

More On RTÉ

Most Watched

Privacy