RTÉ delays filling €306,000 top job as board fails to agree

The appointment of RTÉ’s new director general on a salary deal of more than €300,000 a year has been delayed amid a board dispute over who should get the job.

A board meeting held at short notice on Friday failed to approve the appointment of former acting director-general Kevin Bakhurst to the role — he had been recommended by a sub-committee tasked with identifying a candidate.

Some board members are understood to believe the job should instead go to An Post chief executive David McRedmond, the Sunday Independent understands.

This is despite the former boss of TV3, the predecessor to Virgin Media Television, failing to make the shortlist following an interview with the recruitment panel several weeks ago.

Read More

​It was reported last week that he was out of the running. Despite some support at board level for Mr McRedmond, some members have concerns over whether he would be prepared to give up his role as chair of the board of telecoms company Eir if he got the top job at the national broadcaster.

It is understood, however, that this issue was not raised with Mr McRedmond, who had been headhunted by external consultants, during his interview for the role. Mr McRedmond declined to comment yesterday.

The Sunday Independent understands RTÉ had expected the board to sign off on the new director-general by Friday, but the broadcaster said yesterday its recruitment process was “ongoing”.

Some board members have requested that Mr Bakhurst make a presentation to them, but it is unclear if this will happen. Mr Bakhurst declined to comment yesterday.

A spokesperson for RTÉ said: “The RTÉ board is independently appointed to oversee the operations of RTÉ. The board, as per the Broadcasting Act, is currently recruiting a new director-general, as Dee Forbes’s term ends shortly. The recruitment process is ongoing and it is not appropriate for RTÉ to comment on the process at this time.”

Mr McRedmond previously applied for the top RTÉ job in 2016 when the station instead appointed Cork woman Ms Forbes, the Discovery Networks Northern Europe managing director.

Mr Bakhurst was previously RTE’s managing director of news and current affairs and served as acting director-general, before he went to work for Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, in 2016.

The RTÉ director-general position has a basic salary of €225,000 and a car allowance plus pension contributions, which brings the total remuneration package to €306,000 a year.​

The appointment of a director-general has to be signed off by the Government.