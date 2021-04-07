RTÉ chiefs considering other options after staff reject pay cuts in ballot

RTÉ managers are considering “other options” to make savings after staff rejected pay cuts in a ballot.

Workers have voted by 87pc against proposals to reduce wages and sick pay and roll out a voluntary redundancy programme.

Under the proposals rejected by members of the station’s trade union group, staff earning more than €40,000 a year were set for pay cuts ranging from 3pc to 5pc from next month.

Those earning below €40,000 would be exempt from the cuts.

Read More

A voluntary exit scheme would have reduced the workforce by around 60 people.

An RTÉ spokesperson said the station is disappointed with the outcome and further talks will take place with the trade union group.

He said the graduated pay cuts and other related savings were a key part of the drive to reduce costs, along with strategies to grow commercial revenue.

“RTÉ will now have to consider other options as to how best to make the necessary savings while continuing as much as possible to protect programming and services for the public, and retain jobs,” he said.

The proposed pay cuts ranged from 3.35pc for those earning between €40,000 and €70,000 to 5.35pc for those earning over €160,000.

They also included reductions in allowances, salary protection and sick pay schemes in line with public service levels.

Sick leave was set to be halved and allowances cut by 10pc. It was also planned to standardise leave arrangements.

RTÉ would move away from “privilege days” to two nominated company days, Good Friday and Christmas Eve.

The cuts would have been temporary and restored “to the level that applied immediately before the agreement began after April 30, 2023”.

It is understood that the proposed deal would contribute over €8m a year to savings.

Read More

Online Editors