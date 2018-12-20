The Road Safety Authority has urged that a 'Christmas sleigh' perched on top of a car and bearing the name and image of Transport Minister Shane Ross be removed, as it is "unsafe".

RSA calls for removal of festive 'sleigh' perched on top of car bearing name and image of Shane Ross

The Irish Independent contacted the RSA after our photographer spotted the large red box, meant to resemble a sleigh and containing a Christmas tree and lights, on top of a black car yesterday. It appears to be secured in place with the aid of two ropes fastened under the bonnet of the car.

One motorist told the Irish Independent they have seen this vehicle being driven in and around the south Dublin suburb of Stepaside.

"I made sure I was a good distance from it as it looked unsteady and it was during the heavy winds earlier this week. You just don't expect to see something like this car when you're driving along. It's a distraction and can make you nervous," the driver said.

The 'sleigh' features photographs of Mr Ross and Independent Councillor Kevin Daly, a close political associate of the minister, with Santa hats glued to their heads.

Their message reads: "Happy Christmas Cllr Kevin Daly, working with Shane Ross TD. Like Santa we deliver."

Kevin Daly and Shane Ross. Photo: Justin Farrelly

The RSA works closely with Mr Ross, as it has done with every transport minister, and has backed him in his recent campaigns to amend the drink-driving and speeding laws.

But on this occasion, it is taking a different view.

An RSA spokesman said: "We couldn't condone it (the box). It doesn't look secure, it isn't safe and should be removed.

"It shouldn't be out on the road. It needs to be removed.

"If the thing is insecure, it could come off in transit and poses a potential risk to drivers and there's a risk of driver distraction."

The contraption was described as "bizarre" by Fianna Fáil transport spokesperson Robert Troy.

"It does appear to be very much an uneasy looking contraption for want of a better word," Mr Troy said.

A number of attempts were made to contact the minister last night about the 'sleigh' contraption, but no response was forthcoming.

Cllr Daly insisted the structure on top of the car was safe.

"The structure on top of the vehicle in question was inspected by local Garda today who stated there was no problem with it, as it's structurally sound and safe.

"I would invite an inspection from the RSA tomorrow if they so wish," he said.

The same vehicle has been used before when a number of posters were attached to the car, complete with spotlights, thanking their south Dublin constituents for voting for Mr Ross and Mr Daly.

