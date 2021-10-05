Roy Keane ‘in a league of his own when it comes to kindness’ after making sandwiches for homeless charity

IRELAND and Manchester United legend Roy Keane has been hailed by a homeless charity for being in a league of his own when it comes to kindness.

The retired midfielder was renowned over his career for his fearlessness and tough-tackling - and as a TV pundit for his no-nonsense broadcasting style.

However, Cork homeless charity Penny Dinners hailed the star's softer side - and said his kindness in spending an entire day helping to make sandwiches for the needy was greatly appreciated.

Keane is a frequent visitor to the kitchen on Little Hanover Street in Cork city and has quietly supported the charity for years.

Read More

Penny Dinners is one of Ireland's oldest charities and traces its roots back to the early 19th century.

Caitriona Twomey of Penny Dinners posted a picture of the former Ireland assistant manager as he posed alongside fellow volunteers from a local secondary school as they made sandwiches.

Ms Twomey was full of praise for Keane saying: "Plenty of sandwiches being prepared today with the girls of St Angela's and Roy who seriously is such a fantastic person. When it comes to kindness he is in a league of his own.”

The star is known for his commitment to his native Cork where he also does a considerable amount of work for the Irish Guide Dogs for the

Blind.

Ms Twomey, who runs the facility which delivers 2,000 meals a week, said Keane has always been hugely generous behind the scenes without ever looking for praise or acclaim.

"He is very kind-hearted. He has time for everyone,” she said.

Meanwhile, she admitted to feeling heartbroken at seeing the very obvious decline in the homeless community since the start of the pandemic.

She said homeless people had really suffered during the lockdowns.

"With the lockdown people had to walk around an empty city all day long and fall asleep in the freezing cold as well," she said.

"We have to keep positive and things rolling out because if they (service users) see us worried or fearful they become worried and fearful. We can see if people aren't doing well.

"You would nearly know by looking at them who is next to die.

"You are seeing things in a different light. You can see the deterioration. People who have always maintained an upbeat attitude and accepted their lot, that is absolutely gone.

"People often don't see the point of living. There is a lot of despair."

For information on how to donate go to corkpennydinners.ie



