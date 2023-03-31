| 11°C Dublin

Row over garda rosters has reached ‘serious impasse’ 11,500 gardaí warned

Anne-Marie Walsh

A row over rosters has reached a “serious impasse” 11,500 gardaí have been warned.

In a message sent this evening, Philip McAnenly, general secretary of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), says talks at a conciliation council ended without agreement today.

