| 12.4°C Dublin

Rotunda cancels appointments, scans and surgeries for coming week as it remains ‘severely’ affected by IT system

Hospital says it is prioritising urgent care and women who are 36 weeks pregnant and over

Rotunda closed Expand

Close

Rotunda closed

Rotunda closed

Rotunda closed

Luke Byrne Twitter Email

The Rotunda Hospital is still severely affected by the cyberattack on HSE IT system and is being forced  to prioritise urgent care.

A statement from the Dublin maternity hospital today said the attack left it with no access to patient charts or details, clinic schedules and appointment details or emails.

“We have developed paper based systems where possible, which add additional strain on our resources.

“We are not currently able to contact any patients directly,” it said.

Read More

The hospital said given this it was prioritising urgent care for patients and extending service changes and cancellations until Sunday, May 23.

Service changes for the week include:

Outpatient maternity appointments and scans in public/private, and semi-private clinics are cancelled for those who are less than 36 weeks gestation. Those 36 weeks and over, are asked to come in for their appointment.

Gynaecology and colposcopy - all outpatient appointments and procedures, and planned surgeries are cancelled.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get today’s news headlines, opinion, sport and more direct to your inbox at 7.30am every morning, and every evening, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Paediatric outpatient appointments for babies older than two weeks are cancelled and will be rescheduled. For babies under two weeks, patients are asked to attend for their appointment.

Non-urgent appointments at the early pregnancy unit are cancelled, as well as physiotherapy and dietitian appointments.

More details on other services can be found on https://rotunda.ie/ransomware-attack-update.

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy