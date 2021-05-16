Rotunda cancels appointments, scans and surgeries for coming week as it remains ‘severely’ affected by IT system

The Rotunda Hospital is still severely affected by the cyberattack on HSE IT system and is being forced to prioritise urgent care.

A statement from the Dublin maternity hospital today said the attack left it with no access to patient charts or details, clinic schedules and appointment details or emails.

“We have developed paper based systems where possible, which add additional strain on our resources.

“We are not currently able to contact any patients directly,” it said.

Read More

The hospital said given this it was prioritising urgent care for patients and extending service changes and cancellations until Sunday, May 23.

Service changes for the week include:

Outpatient maternity appointments and scans in public/private, and semi-private clinics are cancelled for those who are less than 36 weeks gestation. Those 36 weeks and over, are asked to come in for their appointment.

Gynaecology and colposcopy - all outpatient appointments and procedures, and planned surgeries are cancelled.

Paediatric outpatient appointments for babies older than two weeks are cancelled and will be rescheduled. For babies under two weeks, patients are asked to attend for their appointment.

Non-urgent appointments at the early pregnancy unit are cancelled, as well as physiotherapy and dietitian appointments.

More details on other services can be found on https://rotunda.ie/ransomware-attack-update.