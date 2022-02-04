Rosanna Davison had to rush son Hugo to hospital as he struggled to breathe

Rosanna Davison has told how she had to rush her son Hugo to Crumlin Hospital as he was struggling to breathe.

Taking to Instagram the mother of three told her 286,000 followers about the frightening ordeal.

“We spent most of the night in A&E in Crumlin with Hugo," she began.

"He gave us a bit of a fright. He had a bit of a head cold yesterday and I noticed he was a bit wheezy in his chest, so I brought him down to the pharmacy and they advised me to give him cough medicine and keep an eye on him, which I did.

She said: “And I checked him, he was fine, he was his usual happy, cheerful, cheeky self all day but when I went to check on him and take his temperature at about 10:30pm last night, I noticed he was really wheezy and struggling to breathe so I rang my mum in a panic and she said she would come over and I’ll drive you to Crumlin.

“So I hopped into the car and we drove up to the A&E and they saw us really quickly and I just want to say a huge thank you to the doctor and the nurses there.

“They couldn’t have been kinder and more reassuring and sweeter to Hugo. They just made both of us feel really at ease.”

"I was told I did the right thing by bringing him in."

The one-year-old was then diagnosed with croup, a viral infection of the upper respiratory tract that usually occurs in children.

"He was given a steroid and that calmed down the inflammation and they just monitored him for another couple of hours.

“I don’t think we got home until after half three and then Sophia woke at 5am… so it wasn’t the best night.

“Lesson learned is to always trust your gut as a mum,” she said, reassuring other mothers that they know their baby best.

“Part of me was thinking I was overreacting… but I went in and the doctor said we did the right thing by bringing him in,” she continued.

“And the second lesson is that Instagram isn’t real.

“I was there posting pictures of pretty dresses a couple of hours before I ended up in A&E with my baby.”

Rosanna, who is mother to Sophia, Hugo and Oscar said she wanted to share what happened so that other people could see that “what you see on social media doesn’t reflect people’s real lives."