Rory Mason: How the brave, determined young man from Dunboyne ended up on the frontlines in Ukraine

The city of Kharkiv in Ukraine is more than 3,500km from Dunboyne, but it is the length Rory Mason would go to in the quest for justice.

Within weeks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, the 23-year-old Co Meath native put aside his travels in central Europe to help a country he saw as being crushed by an aggressor.

But on Wednesday last week he was killed in action near the Russian border after his unit came under attack while mounting a counteroffensive to retake lands in the Kharkiv area.

Now his heartbroken mother, father, brother and sister await the return of their fallen hero.

For them, there is obviously pain, grief and bereavement. But as his father Rob has said, there is also pride in his courage and determination and his selflessness in immediately enlisting to support Ukraine.

Rory’s CV shows he was a man who was a grafter and a man with vision and many passions in life, including languages and travel.

He had studied Irish, Danish, Dutch and Russian, and had even once built a functioning Anglo-Russian phonetic translator using computer software.

He sat his Leaving Cert in St Peter’s College in Dunboyne in 2017 and then started an archaeology course in IT Sligo.

Rory worked in a Dublin-based Irish language radio station and became involved in charity fundraising.

Then he started travelling, his journey taking him to Tavros in Athens, Maastricht, Groningen, Gelderland, Friesland, Drenthe in the Netherlands and Midtjylland in Denmark.

He was not afraid of hard work, and took jobs in factories, warehouses, greenhouses and farms.

Rory had seen and experienced more than a lot of young men his age, and it was from Germany he travelled to Ukraine to fight against the Russian invasion.

A person might wonder why a young Irishman would volunteer to take up arms in a war so far from home, but his own family know why.

His father Rob said Rory had a deep sense of right and wrong and an inability to turn the other way in the face of injustice. This is what he will be remembered for. Not only in his home community of Dunboyne and the rest of Ireland, but in Ukraine too.

The Ukrainian Crisis Centre in Ireland has paid tribute to him as well.

“We don't have enough words to pay tribute to a man who took up arms and left his country to defend our homeland.

“We are infinitely grateful for the help provided to Ukrainians by the Irish, and we deeply sympathise with the family of the deceased. We will forever remember Rory Mason – as a hero who gave his life on the battlefield for the freedom of Ukraine. Glory to heroes.” it said.

The centre confirmed that Rory had joined the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine in March this year, not long after Russia invaded on February 24.

He was killed in action during the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv.

That counteroffensive is now seeing Russian troop lines weaken and fall back, and could prove to be a turning point in the war along with a similar counteroffensive in Kherson.

Rob described his son as a private young man of drive, purpose and conviction, adding that he had a long-standing interest in Eastern Europe, in travel, and in learning new languages, including Russian.

“Those who fought alongside Rory speak of ‘a truly brave and courageous man who could have left at any time but chose not to’,” he said.

He added that one colleague on the frontline had said Rory was a man who from a glance could seem shy, however when it came to actions and character he proved again and again he was a man of fortitude, principal and honour.

A statement from the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine described Rory as “a brother in arms” and said it is in contact with the family and co-ordinating with them in the process of the repatriation of his remains.

“Rory’s memory will live on in his unit, in the legion, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” it said.

In Dunboyne there is an obvious sadness. The schools he attended, St Peter’s College and Dunboyne Primary School, both issued statements of regret on hearing of Rory’s death, and sent messages of support to his family.

And as the process of bringing Rory home continues, with the assistance of the Department of Foreign Affairs, the work and sacrifice that Rory and others like him have given continues in eastern and southern Ukraine and counteroffensives continue to take back ground from Russian forces.