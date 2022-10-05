| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rory Mason: How the brave, determined young man from Dunboyne ended up on the frontlines in Ukraine

Rory Mason. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Rory Mason. Photo: PA

Rory Mason. Photo: PA

Rory Mason. Photo: PA

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

The city of Kharkiv in Ukraine is more than 3,500km from Dunboyne, but it is the length Rory Mason would go to in the quest for justice.

Within weeks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, the 23-year-old Co Meath native put aside his travels in central Europe to help a country he saw as being crushed by an aggressor.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy