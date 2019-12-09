Rondo dog biscuit factory closing in Arklow with loss of 135 jobs

Dog snacks manufacturer Rondo Foods in Arklow is closing down with the loss of 135 jobs, its German owner announced today.

Dog snacks manufacturer Rondo Foods in Arklow is closing down with the loss of 135 jobs, its German owner announced today.

Rondo, a German pet food manufacturer that acquired the Wicklow-based operation in 2011 from Gaines, had signalled last month the likely closure of its Arklow facility, just six years after opening a new factory there.

The firm said it would relocate operations to its main German manufacturing facility in Krefeld near Duesseldorf in northwest Germany.

“We deeply regret this development. For eight years our Irish staff have shown immense commitment in contributing to the development of the site,” Ronda said in a statement. “The unsatisfactory economic development and the market situation necessitate the bundling of operations at our largest location in Germany.”

Last year, revenue at Rondo’s Wicklow unit fell 12pc to €13.56m and net losses doubled to €1.59m. Its debts rose 6.5pc to €20m, while it received Government grants totalling €265,254.

Local politicians accused Rondo management of failing to consider other options in discussion with unions and Government authorities.

Fianna Fáil’s Pat Casey. Photo: Tom Burke

“Unfortunately, the German company has decided not to engage constructively with the attempts by the workers and Enterprise Ireland to prevent this closure. It is essential that Rondo put in place an enhanced redundancy package and employment supports,” said Pat Casey, a Fianna Fáil TD for Wicklow.

Sinn Féin TD for Wicklow John Brady said Rondo had not “considered any other options aside from relocation. I believe that decision was made long before any consultation period”.

Mr Brady said Rondo Food had received hefty financial support from Enterprise Ireland since 2011. “We now need to see the same level of investment by Government in Arklow as Rondo Food closes its doors at the end of January,” he said.

Last year, revenue at Rondo’s Wicklow unit fell 12pc to €13.56m and net losses doubled to €1.59m. Its debts rose 6.5pc to €20m, while it received Government grants totalling €265,254.

Online Editors