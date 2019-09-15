Rollout of €3bn National Broadband Plan delayed yet again

It was the Government's intention to have the final contract with the Granahan McCourt consortium over the line in time for an announcement at this week's National Ploughing Championship.

However, this will not now happen amid attempts from Opposition TDs to have the process of awarding the €3bn broadband contract reviewed.

Mr Bruton said his department is working "at maximum speed" to get the deal finalised but declined to set a new deadline.

Asked when the project would be shovel-ready, Mr Bruton said: "I'm determined that we move as quickly as possible to that point. But, equally, I'm very much aware that I have a responsibility to the people of Ireland to conduct the due diligence to see that this is a robust contract."

The National Broadband Plan (NBP) aims to bring fibre connection to every home and business, regardless of their location.

The plan involves taxpayers subsidising broadband at an average cost of €5,000 per house over 25 years.

A new company, National Broadband Ireland (NBI), has been established and assigned an intervention area that covers 540,000 homes and businesses, affecting 1.1 million people.

The Oireachtas Communications Committee has compiled a report which calls on the Government to review the process of awarding the contract. Just one bidder remained in what was supposed to be a competitive tender by the time the contract was awarded.

However, the Fine Gael parliamentary party unanimously passed a motion last Friday which stated that the Government should proceed as planned.

Mr Bruton said he will not be reassessing the tender process but is determined to ensure that the contract is robust. "We don't envisage any initiative that would require restarting the process. And, unfortunately, some of the proposals made would involve completely restarting the processes. That would add five years to the project and this simply could not be countenanced," the minister said.

He said he will compile a "detailed response" to the committee which will be considered by Cabinet before the contract is signed.

Mr Bruton said there are some "very practical" suggestions from TDs that will be considered.

One the ideas under consideration is Green Party leader Eamon Ryan's proposal that new houses built within the intervention area should have to pay a fee towards the installation of the high-speed broadband.

"But we will look through all of the detail and I will go back to Government with the detailed response. We're determined to do this. And we will do it as quickly as possible," Mr Bruton said.

Last month an Oireachtas Committee investigating the National Broadband Plan said the state plan should be delayed to make time for a further review, or be abandoned altogether for a new process with the ESB.

The committee recommended that the current contract should be changed to ensure that any infrastructure created is retained by the State and not the company, National Broadband Ireland, rolling out the service.

It also recommended that the Government should "re-engage with the ESB to examine the best model for delivery to a new National Broadband Plan through the ESB".

