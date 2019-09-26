Rolex watches, jet skis and miniature phones seized in CAB searches

TWO jet skis, four Rolex watches and five miniature mobile phones were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) earlier this morning.

Local drugs and detective units along with Regional Armed Support units assisted in the searches at eight locations in Dublin and Wexford.

Four Rolex watches were also seized. Photo: gardai

Some €17,000 was restrained in a bank account pursuant to the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Finance) Act, 2010.

Documents relating to property purchased in Ireland and abroad were also seized.

One of five miniature phones seized by CAB

As part of the investigation, gardaí in Tallaght have already seized approximately €100,000 in 2017.

This morning's search has been described as a "significant development" in the ongoing investigation, targeting property acquired with the proceeds of crime by an organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Online Editors