Roderic O’Gorman: Game of Thrones fan in the eye of the storm over refugees

The Green minister has endured a baptism of fire as he struggles to accommodate thousands of Ukrainians fleeing war. The resilient politician has been the target of homophobic slurs and far-right vitriol from early in his career

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

When he took his seat in the cabinet two-and-a-half years ago, first-time TD Roderic O’Gorman was largely unknown to the public. Months earlier, he had scraped home on the sixth count in the Dublin West constituency in the general election.

Now, the Green Party politician is a household name with as big a challenge as any cabinet minister faces.

