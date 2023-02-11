Roderic O’Gorman: Game of Thrones fan in the eye of the storm over refugees

When he took his seat in the cabinet two-and-a-half years ago, first-time TD Roderic O’Gorman was largely unknown to the public. Months earlier, he had scraped home on the sixth count in the Dublin West constituency in the general election.

Now, the Green Party politician is a household name with as big a challenge as any cabinet minister faces.

A year after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, he is struggling to accommodate the vast number of refugees from the war-torn country, as well as a growing number of asylum seekers from other parts of the world.

O’Gorman is in the eye of the storm, facing a barrage of criticism from many sides, as he grapples with what one of his advisers describes as “the biggest humanitarian emergency in the history of the State”.

The gay minister has been a lightning rod for conspiracy theorists and far-right activists, who made him the target of a homophobic smear campaign as soon as he was appointed in the summer of 2020.

In his early days as a minister, on the extreme right-wing discussion channels of the social media app Telegram he was falsely accused of being a “paedophile apologist” — a common homophobic slur. In a disturbing and menacing start to his ministerial career, protesters targeted him outside Leinster House, carrying pictures of nooses.

His friends say he avoids personal involvement with social media, such is the level of vile abuse directed at him.

Aoife Gallagher, a researcher who monitors far-right activity in Ireland for the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, says the targeting of O’Gorman was an early sign in 2020 that Ireland was importing some of the narratives associated with US conspiracy movements.

The homophobic slurs may have died down somewhat since July 2020. But on the same social media channels, O’Gorman continues to be targeted along with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the left-wing TD Paul Murphy.

Now the focus of far-right anger has moved on from O’Gorman being gay to his efforts to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

His department is responsible for finding beds for nearly 50,000 Ukrainian refugees in State-funded accommodation. There are believed to be a further 20,000 Ukrainian refugees in the country as well as more than 23,000 asylum seekers from elsewhere.

His defenders suggest that he has done well to accommodate so many refugees so far, but he is struggling to find places to stay for new arrivals. In recent days, he wrote letters to cabinet colleagues pleading for help in finding large community halls where camp beds and sleeping bags could be used by refugees.

Read More

The message was seen as a sign of desperation. As one former Green Party official put it: “The fact that he had to appeal to other departments is a sign that he wasn’t really getting that much help.”

If his track record is anything to go by, O’Gorman will not give up. His resilience in politics is noted by his party colleagues. He may have been a new face in the Dáil in 2020, landing in the cabinet as the third Green Party minister, but it took him almost three decades to become an overnight success.

He fought five Dáil elections — including three general elections and two by-elections — before he won a seat in a constituency that is not considered the Green heartland.

His youthful entry into Green politics was hardly conventional. He once recalled how as a boy growing up in Mulhuddart in north Dublin he liked wandering in local fields and had an interest in protecting nature.

Although non-political herself, his mother observed his obsession with the environment back in 1992 and suggested that he might join the Green Party. She rang up the party’s councillor Trevor Sargent who was seeking election to the Dáil (he later became leader of the party). At the age of 10, Roderic went out canvassing in Sargent’s successful campaign.

Sargent, who is now a Church of Ireland priest, recalled this week that young Roderic was particularly concerned at the time about the issue of hare coursing.

“He was extremely mature and level-headed for his age and he seemed to have a grasp of the issues,” Sargent said.

O’Gorman attended the fee-charging King’s Hospital, the same school as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. They also attended the same university, Trinity College Dublin, and are long-time constituency rivals in Dublin West.

Recalling his schooldays, O’Gorman once said he feared that being gay would rule out a career in politics. “One of the things that really struck me was that politics wasn’t going to be an option for me,” he told the Irish Daily Mail. “Because if you think that was like 1998, ’99, it was only five years after decriminalisation [of homosexuality]. David Norris was the only gay politician in the country. You could still call someone a f****t in school and no one was going to bat an eyelid.”

Three years younger than Varadkar, O’Gorman seemed to follow in his wake in school, university and into politics.

But he came out as gay politically at a much younger age than Varadkar. By 2004, he had put aside his fears about a life in politics for a gay man, telling a Green Party selection convention: “Listen, most of you know already but I think it’s important to say I am gay.”

Expand Close A young Roderic O'Gorman / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A young Roderic O'Gorman

He is engaged to his partner Ray Healy, who is director of registration at the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland.

Outside politics, O’Gorman picks up litter for his local Tidy Towns group in Blanchardstown and he is a keen gardener. He is a fan of the Icelandic rock group Sigur Rós and the TV series Game of Thrones.

After graduation from Trinity College, he became a law lecturer at Griffith College and later moved to Dublin City University. Behind the scenes, he was already establishing himself as an influential presence in the Green Party by the late 2000s.

In the first Green/Fianna Fáil coalition of 2007-2011, he played a key role in pushing for the legalisation for same-sex civil partnerships, a precursor to the legalisation of same-sex marriage. After its stint in an ill-fated coalition government with Fianna Fáil under Brian Cowen, the Greens were wiped out electorally in 2011.

One political ally said: “At the time there were serious worries about whether the party would come back and survive, but Rod saw that there was a path back.”

He took over as party chairman and, together with leader Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin, set about rebuilding it as a political force.

“At the time, many fairweather supporters of the party drifted away, but he was like an anchor that held things together and came into his own,” says Sargent. “The depth of his character started to show when things were very tough.”

His political allies suggest that the State was always going to face a battle in accommodating tens of thousands of refugees in the middle of a housing crisis. It is seen as an unprecedented situation.

His catch-all role as Minister for Children. Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth may have seemed like a manageable brief when he took office in 2020, but many political observers believe that it is now too broad.

As well as refugees, he has had to deal with the legacy of Mother and Baby Homes and managing childcare.

Bryan Fanning, professor of migration at UCD, says ministers such as O’Gorman will be damned whatever they do and acknowledges that there are no easy answers to the crisis. But he also highlights flaws in our system.

Since the start of the war, when it was predicted that 100,000 Ukrainians could arrive here, Fanning has called for the setting up of a refugee agency to direct strategy and devise a coherent response.

“What we have needed is a refugee czar, a [former HSE chief executive] Paul Reid figure with a lot of authority who would knock heads together,” he says.

A national refugee agency operated in Ireland in the late 1990s and Fanning said it played a successful role in integrating migrants who fled the war in Kosovo and communicating with local communities.

Fanning says of the Ukraine response led by O’Gorman: “We opened our doors, we opened our hearts, but we have not developed any capacity.”

Instead of relying on hotel rooms, Fanning said the State should have treated the crisis as a wartime situation with a massive development of infrastructure.

He highlights Germany’s emergency response to war in Syria in 2015, when one million people fleeing the conflict were accommodated — often at the start in warehouses, sports halls and aircraft hangars.

“We need to do what we did at Citywest but on a far greater scale,” he said.

One of the most common criticisms of O’Gorman and his department is that local communities are not consulted or kept informed when new centres for refugees and asylum seekers are opened.

It is a situation that is acknowledged by sources within the department. One official said the situation is so urgent and the requirement for beds so pressing that there is often no time and no capacity to engage with the public.

Sources in O’Gorman’s department say it is undermanned and requests have gone through for 70 extra staff to deal with the workload.

Fanning says that concerns about lack of communication and consultation in communities should be addressed.

He said that if Ukrainian refugees are moving into an area, there should be town hall meetings, people should be present dealing with local communities, and there should be extra funding for local services including the appointment of extra school staff.

The refugee accommodation crisis is only set to become more pressing for O’Gorman in the coming weeks as the war continues, and hoteliers accommodating Ukrainians consider whether they will have to make way for paying guests at the start of the tourist season.

The crisis has forced the minister to put Green Party promises to end the direct provision system on hold.

As he tries to manage the crisis, O’Gorman will be aware that his time at the top in politics may be limited.

TDs who have been junior partners in coalition governments have had a tendency to lose their seats. No wonder he often spends weekends going door-to-door in his constituency.

He has brushed aside talk that he might lead the Green Party, but some members see him as a possible future contender for the post. Darcy Lonergan, a Green councillor and Dublin’s deputy lord mayor, believes he would be a suitable candidate, but emphasises that there is no vacancy.

“He has shown time and time again, both through his position as chair and now as a minister, his leadership qualities, his strategic thinking and his ability to bring people [along with him],” she says. “He is highly respected in the party.”