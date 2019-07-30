Irish indie rockers Two Door Cinema Club are appealing for "compassion and empathy" for asylum seekers after they discovered three African stowaways hiding in their equipment truck.

Rockers Two Door Cinema Club appeal for 'compassion' for asylum seekers after finding stowaways hiding in equipment truck

The Co Down trio tweeted about their experience at the Galway Arts Festival, where they performed on Friday night.

The musicians said two boys, aged 16, and a 20-year-old man were found in a spare tyre compartment underneath a truck carrying band equipment that arrived on a ferry from France ahead of the gig.

It’s understood the stowaways are from Sudan in north-east Africa.

What we can gather is they got into the truck somewhere in France and had stayed hidden through hundreds of miles of driving and an 18 hour ferry crossing. — Two Door Cinema Club (@TDCinemaClub) July 29, 2019

In a series of early-morning tweets, the band said gardai were called following the discovery. “We’ve been assured that Irish immigration officers treated well but there’s been a nagging feeling in me every since that I have to get out,” they said.

The tweet continues: “3 young men who risked everything for a better life. 3 young men going into Direct Provision. I hope that these young men are treated with compassion and that ultimately they’ll be welcomed into their new local community.”

“There is so much hate out there directed towards asylum seekers, like these 3 young men and it breaks my f**king heart. We need more compassion and empathy, not less.”

The band added: “I’m so relieved that those 3 young men are alive and well but their struggle doesn’t end now. Direct Provision is not fit for purpose. They need love and support from their new community and to be welcomed in.”

“I can’t even begin to imagine the journey that these young men have undertaken or the lives they’ve left behind. I feel helpless and sad but also hope. Hope that they’ll be accepted by the awesome people of Galway.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Garda Press Office tonight confirmed that three men were discovered concealed in a truck at Fisheries Field in Galway last Wednesday.

They were taken to a Garda station after being detained under Section 13 of the Immigration Act.

They have since received a medical assessment and are being processed under the asylum system.

