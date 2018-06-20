Roads closed and school evacuated due to large fire at fish factory

The fire is reported to have broken out at approximately 11am and a nearby national school has been evacuated as a safety precaution.

The AA are reporting that the N71 near Baltimore is closed in both directions because smoke from the fire is affecting visibility.

A number of nearby homes have also been evacuated as a safety precaution.

Emergency services are at the scene, with units from Skibbereen and Clonakilty in attendance.

Cork County Fire Service have said that the blaze is now under control.