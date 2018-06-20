Roads closed and school evacuated due to large fire at fish factory
A national school has been evacuated and roads have been closed in Cork due a fire at a fish factory.
The fire is reported to have broken out at approximately 11am and a nearby national school has been evacuated as a safety precaution.
A number of nearby homes have also been evacuated as a safety precaution.
The AA are reporting that the N71 near Baltimore is closed in both directions because smoke from the fire is affecting visibility.
Emergency services are at the scene, with units from Skibbereen and Clonakilty in attendance.
Cork County Fire Service have said that the blaze is now under control.
Gardai have confirmed to Independent.ie that there have been no reports of any injuries.
More to follow...
Online Editors