Road Safety Authority saddles up for its annual Seatbelt Sheriff Awards

Caolan Cumiskey (left) with Joe McEneaney, Nadine Rice and Madison Cooney, 2nd class pupils from Annalitten National School, Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan who won the overall “Hi-Glo Silver” Award pictured with Garda Mounted Horse Unit horses Fiachra and Laoch at the 18th annual Road Safety Authority Seatbelt Sheriff Awards held in Dublin. Pic. Robbie Reynolds.

Leah Punch, age 9 and Rian Flavin, age 8, 2nd class pupils from Garranbane National School, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford pictured after receiving a runner-up “Hi-Glo Silver” award at the 18th annual Road Safety Authority Seatbelt Sheriff Awards held in Dublin. Pic. Robbie Reynolds.

Caolan Cumiskey (left) with Joe McEneaney, Nadine Rice and Madison Cooney, 2nd class pupils from Annalitten National School, Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan who won the overall “Hi-Glo Silver” Award pictured with Garda Mounted Horse Unit horse Laoch and Garda Clare Anderson at the 18th annual Road Safety Authority Seatbelt Sheriff Awards held in Dublin. Pic. Robbie Reynolds.

First and second class school children gathered at Dublin Castle today for the Road Safety Authority’s (RSA) annual Seatbelt Sheriff awards to celebrate the winners of the competition.

This event is held to celebrate primary school children who have promoted the importance of car safety and visibility when near road vehicles, and over 250 were in attendance today.

The RSA hosted children from schools in counties Meath, Laois, Cork, Limerick, Monaghan, Waterford, Louth and Carlow.

Now in its 18th year, the event returned to an in person final for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

First class students from Scoil Bhríde, Cannistown, Co Meath were awarded first prize in the ‘Seatbelt Sheriff’ competition for their poster “Click Clack So You Won’t Crack”, while second class students from Annalitten NS, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan came out on top in the ‘Hi-Glo Silver’ category for their “Glow Before You Go!” poster.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton said: “Road safety education helps to save lives and starting this at an early age helps young people to grow up confident in their knowledge of road safety. The lessons learned today will stay with these children throughout their lifetime, keeping themselves, peers, and their loved ones safe on our roads.”

Meanwhile, RSA Chief Executive, Sam Waide said that the day was a massive success and that the children had outdone themselves in encouraging road safety and visibility to their friends and family.

Superintendent Sean Fallon of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau also attended the event, emphasising the important of keeping safe when inside and near moving vehicles.

“We are committed to making the roads safer for our youngest and most vulnerable road users and teaching them road safety skills is vitally important, so we are proud to support any initiative that assists them in these learnings. We encourage other parents and teachers around the country to build on the work being done in schools and at home by always establishing safe and responsible road use.”

In the ‘Seatbelt Sheriff’ competition, the runners up were:

“Clickety Click Does The Trick” - Paddock National School, Paddaock, Mountrath, Co Laois

“Do The Buckle Up” - Burnfort NS, Burnfort Mallow, Co Cork

“Don’t Be A Fool Wear A Seatbelt Be Cool” - Askeaton Jnr NS, Askeaton, Co. Limerick

“Cpangail do chrois Bí Cliste Clic Clic Bí Glic Clic Clic” - Scoil Aonghusa, Geata An Domhaign, Droichead Átha, Co Lú

In the ‘Hi-Glo Silver’ competition, the runners up were:

“Get up and Glow” - Garranbane NS, Garranbane Dungarvan, Co.Waterford

“Make Your Mark In The Dark Be A Sight In The Light” - Askeaton Jnr NS, Askeaton, Co. Limerick

“It’s Effective To Be Reflective” - Paddock National School, Paddaock, Mountrath, Co Laois

“Do It Right Be Seen Day And Night” - Borris NS, Borris, Co. Carlow

Meanwhile, Mr Waide explained how a quarter of fatalities happen due to insufficient seatbelt use and that educating children at a young age about the importance of road safety will hopefully decrease this figure.

“The RSA have benchmarked other EU states that have been encouraging road safety and they found in Norway that it is a mandatory subject in their educational curriculum, starting in kindergarten.”

“Potentially this could be Irelands next step. Introducing road safety into the curriculum could be an excellent way of teaching kids the importance of it.”

The Seatbelt Sheriff and High Glo Silver are educational road safety programmes.

Children in first class become ‘Seatbelt Sheriffs’ by taking a pledge to wear their seatbelts and making sure that everyone else in the car is buckled up too.

After becoming honorary ‘Seatbelt Sheriffs’ in first class, ‘Hi-Glo Silver’ encourages second class students to wear bright clothing when they are out walking or cycling at night or in the dark. They will pledge to wear jackets, armbands or belts and remind their parents, family and friends to do the same.