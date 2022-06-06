Road racer Davy Morgan dies in tragic accident at Isle of Man TT

An experienced road racer from Northern Ireland has been killed at the Isle of Man TT.

Davy Morgan died following an incident on the third and final lap of the first Supersport Race.

The 52-year-old from Saintfield had been involved in racing for almost three decades.

In a statement, the organisers said: “It is with a heavy heart that the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm the loss of Davy Morgan following an incident on the final lap of the first Supersport Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Davy’s partner Trudy, his family, loved ones, and friends.

“Davy was a stalwart of the TT paddock, with 2022 marking 20 years since he first competed in the Isle of Man TT Races. Today’s Supersport Race was his 80th TT race start.

“His distinctive pink helmet was a regular and recognisable sight within road racing, having competed in hundreds of races across the Manx Grand Prix, Classic TT, Southern 100, North West 200, Ulster Grand Prix, Macau Grand Prix, Oliver’s Mount, and Irish national races, with numerous podiums and race victories along the way.”

They said that Morgan “had contemplated walking away from the sport in recent years, but the Covid-enforced break had shown him what a life without racing would be like”.

Speaking in 2020, Morgan said: “Being away from racing has given me the chance to reflect on what motorbike racing means to me, so I’ve no desire to retire from the sport for a while yet, and it’s been a big part of my life for 27 years now.

“I’ve had the opportunity to see what it would be like without motorbikes, and I’m glad I had that because if I’d decided that I was finished, I’d have been kicking myself!”

The TT organisers described Morgan as a “well-respected and highly-experienced competitor”.

"As a result, his peers looked up to him, learned from him, and loved to race with him. He will be sorely missed,” they said.