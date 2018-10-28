The Dublin City Marathon got underway at 9am this morning with over 20,000 runners from 50 countries taking place this year.

The Dublin City Marathon got underway at 9am this morning with over 20,000 runners from 50 countries taking place this year.

Road diversions in place as thousands hit the streets for Dublin Marathon

The last participants of the 39th marathon, sponsored by SSE Airtricity, are expected to cross the line at around 4pm.

A number of restrictions are in place across the city with the race itself spanning across 26 miles of the capital's roads.

AA Roadwatch have encouraged motorists to check their route ahead of time and to note the various restrictions on roads near the route.

The race began on Fitzwilliam St Upr and will finish on Merrion Square North later today.

Merrion Square North will be closed until 6pm on Monday 29th, while Merrion Square South will be closed until 8pm today.

Closures are also in place along the route in the Phoenix Park, with the NCR gate, Cabra gate and Ashtown Gate closed until 11.15am this morning. The Castleknock gate will also be closed until 11.45am.

A number of diversions are in place for a number of Dublin Bus routes until Monday 29 October.

The following Bus Éireann routes will also be affected today: 2, 100X, NX, 4, X8, X12, 20, 22, 23, 115, 120, 126 133

A full list of diversions are available on the AA Roadwatch website here.

Meanwhile, the first major weekend of works are taking place to renew and replace the rood of Dublin's Pearse Station.

A number of service alterations are in place as a result.

Read more: Irish Rail urge public to check altered Bank Holiday timetable ahead of station works

Online Editors