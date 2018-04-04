Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for eight counties as they forecast heavy rainfall over a 24-hour period, starting tomorrow.

Risk of flooding for eight counties as Met Eireann issue rainfall warning

The weather warning, which covers counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, begins at 2pm on Thursday, April 5 and runs until Friday, April 6 at 2pm.

Met Eireann say they expect between 30mm and 50mm of rain in these areas, leading to a risk of flooding. The warning comes after an earlier Status yellow Low Temperature warning for the entire country, with temperatures set to plunge to -3C or -4C tonight.

However, a Met Eireann spokesperson told Independent.ie that things will warm up for the weekend. "The rain will break up into sunny spells and showers on Frday afternoon, gradually clearing away northwards.

"Winds will ease off later too, veering south to southwest in direction. Highest temperatures will range 10 to 13 C. "Saturday will bring peasant mild spells of sunshine through the day with light southerly breezes.

"Heavy slow moving showers will however develop in the afternoon and early evening across the south and west, with the risk of thunder and spot flooding. "Highest temperatures will range 12 to 15 C, mildest inland."

Sunday is expected to be mild and sunny, with some light breezes but heavy showers will develop and there is a risk of thunder and spot flooding.

