Rising costs stall work on cross-Border cycle path

The Ulster Canal. Picture by Flynn Furney Environmental Consultants Expand

The Ulster Canal. Picture by Flynn Furney Environmental Consultants

Ciaran O'Neill

The brakes have been applied to the latest phase of a major cross-Border cycle path due to rising construction costs.

Just under €5m had already been secured for the Ulster Canal Greenway between the villages of Smithborough in Co Monaghan and Middletown in Co Armagh.

However, the Sunday Independent has learned that work on the project has been unable to start because the estimated costs have risen significantly in recent times.

