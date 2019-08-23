Ringbuoy ropes burned for second time as RNLI slam 'sinister and downright evil vandalism'

The RNLI have slammed the 'sinister and downright evil' vandalism of life-saving ringbouys, as the ropes attached them are burned off for the second time.

The ringbouys, which are usually attached to the shore by rope, are used in an emergency to help pull people who find themselves in difficulty in the water ashore.

The flotation aids are provided to the public as a lifeline in an emergency, but for the second time, the RNLI have found the ropes attached to one of them severed, deeming them effectively useless.

Deputy launching authority for Helvick Lifeboat Station in Ring, Co Waterford, Nicky Hannigan condemned the unnecessary vandalism.

“For the second time in the last few months I’ve come across a very sinister and downright evil form of vandalism!” he said.

“On Wednesday morning August 22, while walking along the Greenway opposite Sallybrook I noticed something was just not right with a ringbuoy in its housing.

“On closer inspection I saw that the rope that is supposed to be tied onto the ringbuoy had been burned off the lifesaving equipment and was missing."

Mr Hannigan said that this is the second time an incident like this has occured. Alarmingly, he said that the ringbouys had been placed back in a manner to look like there was nothing wrong with them.

The buoyancy aid was replaced in a way which made it look like normal. Photo: Nicky Hannigan

“The second incident happened a few months ago when it was brought to my attention that a ringbuoy had been vandalised in a very sinister and malicious way," he said.

“The ringbuoy had been taken out and the rope burned through a number of times along its length and put back into its housing giving the impression that all was intact.

“Both of these acts of vandalism on the two ringbuoys which are supplied and maintained by Waterford Council, would have proved them useless in the case of an emergency!”

