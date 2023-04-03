Review of law on firearm certificates seeks driving licence-style permit system for gun owners

An expert group has recommended that gun owners be put through a new permit system similar to arrangements for the driving licence.

First-time applicants for a gun licence, or “firearm certificate”, would have to undertake training on an authorised shooting range before getting a provisional permit.

They could then graduate to a full certificate but would have to spend a minimum number of hours at an authorised range each year to be eligible to renew it.

The recommendation is among numerous significant changes the Firea rms Expert Committee wants to see put in place around the training, licensing and oversight of gun owners in Ireland.

The committee is also recommending new categories of certificate so that owners must specify in advance the kind of shooting they want to carry out.

Three types are suggested, including one for target shooting only and one for limited hunting and shooting for use on an applicant’s own land or land owned by a person known to them where they have permission to shoot.

A third would be a full hunting and shooting certificate for use on a wider range of lands.

Another recommendation would require all gun clubs, shooting ranges and clay target shooting centres to have garda authorisation, because regulation currently applies only to ranges.

An inspection system should also be put in place for them, the committee says.

It also advises that verbal permission from a landowner should no longer suffice for hunters found shooting on private land, and that written proof should be obtained.

The members also want gun owners in possession of multiple firearms to

install the same enhanced security arrangements as firearms dealers.

In addition, they want it made clear that any breach of the Wildlife Acts involving the use of a firearm would also be a breach of the firearms legislation.

Their report was presented to junior minister at the Department of Justice, James Browne, last week.

Mr Browne said no changes would be made on foot of the report until consultation had taken place with interested groups and the general public.

There are currently just over 200,000 gun licences in the country.

The committee said the current licensing system left a lot of discretion to the individual gardaí who process applications.

While this allowed for flexibility in terms of an individual’s circumstances and the conditions that might be attached to certificates, it also caused inconsistencies in how certificates were granted.

They said greater harmonisation would be helpful and ease concerns around public safety.

The committee members include two registered firearms dealers, a number of senior gardaí and officials from the Department of Justice. Cork solicitor Emma Meagher Neville served as chair.

Since being formed last summer, they have held numerous meetings with garda representatives, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

They were also tasked with reviewing the type of firearms currently licensed under legislation and several that have been subject to a pause for a number of years, including centre-fire semi-automatics, for which no new licences have been granted since 2015.

The committee was unable to reach an agreement on whether licensing should resume or if the weapon should be banned. Gardaí told the committee they wanted it prohibited, citing its use in the shooting dead of 77 people in Norway in 2011, 27 in Connecticut in 2012 and 51 in New Zealand in 2019.

