Revenue seize drugs worth €161,000 at mail centre

Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre have seized over 7kg of herbal cannabis.

The illegal drugs were discovered in separate parcels originating in Thailand and the USA and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

They have an estimated value of €140,000.

The cannabis was discovered with the assistance of detector dog Stella.

Yesterday, Revenue seized 3.5kgs of cannabis resin worth €21,000.

The parcel, which originated in Thailand, was bound for an address in Dublin.

The cannabis was concealed in the inner lining of a suitcase, declared as ‘baby clothes’.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting drug importations.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors