Revenue have seized approximately 584,000 cigarettes in Dublin Port from a shipment originating in China.

Revenue seize almost €300,000 of cigarettes in Dublin Port

The cigarettes, branded as Marlboro Gold and MB Blue, have a retail value of €292,000, with the potential loss to the Exchequer amounting to approximately €274,000.

The cigarettes were discovered with an X-ray scanner after officers searched the shipment which arrived via Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The cigarettes were concealed and labelled as “tea tables”.

Revenue investigations into the shipment are ongoing.

The seizure of the cigarettes is part of Revenue’s continuing operations, which target the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products on the black market.

Revenue asks for any businesses or members of the public with information on smuggling to contact their Confidential Phone Number on 1800 295 295.

