Revenue have announced details of a series of raids over the last seven days that saw them seize a large quantity of alcohol, medicines and cigarettes.

Revenue seize 26,000 litres of beer, 24,000 cigarettes and medicines suspected to be steroids

The largest seizure was made last Wednesday, January 10, at Rosslare where a truck containing 25,800 litres of beer was seized.

The cargo had a retail value of €107,000 and investigations are ongoing. Also on Wednesday, at Dublin Port, officers seized medicines suspected to be steroids.

Image from Revenue of one of the seizures

In total, 1,980 vials and 800 pills were seized, with an estimated retail value of €54,000. At Dublin Airport on Saturday, 24,000 Benson and Hedges cigarettes, along with 25kg of shisha tobacco, with a value of €27,000 were seized after being found in the luggage of two men, aged in their 20s, who arrived on a flight from Kuwait via Doha.

And at Dublin Port on Sunday, a truck was found to be carrying 216 litres of beer and 26 litres of spirits without appropriate documentation.

Image from Revenue of one of the seizures

Image from Revenue of one of the seizures

Online Editors