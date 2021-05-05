Revenue official fired for selling contraband cigarettes wins unfair dismissal case but ends up with no compensation

A senior member of a Revenue Commissioners audit team fired for gross misconduct after his involvement in selling contraband cigarettes for cash has won his unfair dismissal action – but will receive no compensation.

Colm Keane (38) of Shravokee, Clonlara, Co Clare, ended up empty-handed from the case after the Labour Court ruled that he should receive zero compensation.

Labour Court chairman Kevin Foley found that Mr Keane’s own conduct contributed 100pc to his dismissal and said the “nil” award was "just and equitable" having regard to all of the circumstances.

He found that the dismissal of Higher Executive Officer Mr Keane was unfair for a procedural reason after concluding that the lack of a clear separation of the roles of investigation, disciplinary and appeal "created a fatal vulnerability" in the processes employed to address the allegations made against Mr Keane.

The case was before the Labour Court after Mr Keane appealed a ruling by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) which found that he was not unfairly dismissed.

Mr Keane’s dismissal arose from a ‘sting’ operation in 2018 where the Revenue’s Special Compliance Branch responded to an advert on Facebook offering cigarettes for sale.

As a result of the advert, Mr Keane delivered the cigarettes on January 5, 2018, and the Revenue staff seized 400 cigarettes from him without an Irish Tax Stamp.

Mr Keane was sacked for gross misconduct in July 2018 after Revenue found that his actions breached Revenue’s Code of Ethics, compromised his standing within Revenue and potentially imperiled the Revenue's good reputation.

Mr Foley said there is no dispute between the parties that Mr Keane “participated in and facilitated an exercise involving the supply of cigarettes which did not carry the appropriate Irish Tax Stamp”.

He said the court accepted that the Revenue Commissioners “would reasonably regard the events which occurred involving Mr Keane to be serious and very significant.

The Revenue Commissioners pointed out at the Labour Court hearing that Mr Keane’s job was as part of an audit team in which it was his job to confront non-compliance with Revenue rules.

Revenue said Mr Keane involved himself in the sale of contraband cigarettes contrary to the Finance Acts and Revenue rules which are a specific area of legislation and were rules that he was employed to safeguard.

It claimed Mr Keane did not demonstrate an appreciation of the significance of his misconduct and is in denial.

A witness for the Revenue told the Labour Court hearing that Mr Keane did not stand to gain financially from his misconduct but concluded that the admitted actions constituted serious misconduct.

Mr Keane - employed with Revenue since 2007 - said it was his girlfriend who posted on Facebook about two cartons of cigarettes for sale after the two had returned from Poland.

Mr Keane told the Labour Court he was aware that the actions of his girlfriend were unlawful but nevertheless had agreed to pass on the cigarettes on her behalf.

He had been promoted twice within Revenue and had an unblemished record of service before the incident.

In the Labour Court’s findings, Mr Foley said the court did not consider that re-instatement or re-engagement would be appropriate in the case.