Revenue dogs help sniff out over €550k worth of cash and drugs at Rosslare Europort
Two Revenue detector dogs assisted with the discovery of two separate drugs and cash hauls at Rosslare Europort this week, worth a combined total of over €550,000.
Over 36kgs of drugs were seized by Revenue officers today, with an estimated street value of over €545,000.
The drugs, suspected to be amphetamines, were discovered when an Irish registered truck was selected for scanning as a result of routine profiling.
Assisted by detector dog Defor, the drugs were discovered in the cab of the vehicle.
A man in his 40s was arrested by Gardaí at the scene and taken to Wexford Garda Station, with investigations ongoing.
In a separate haul, detector dog Flynn assisted with the seizure of €6,800 in cash found in a caravan.
In Wexford District Court last night, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge Gerard Haughton.
A ferry coming from Fishguard in Wales arrived in Rosslare Europort on Saturday, and a caravan was stopped and searched as part of routine profiling.
With Flynn's assistance, the cash was found hidden in the floor of the caravan.
The €6,800 was seized by Revenue officers with the belief of the intention for use in criminal activity.
A man in his 30s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.
Online Editors