Revenue dog helps sniff out €17k hidden in van at Dublin Port
REVENUE officers have seized €17,250 in cash which they suspect is the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.
Revenue personnel stopped and searched a van that arrived in Dublin Port from Holyhead on Sunday morning.
With the help of Revenue Detector Dog Blue they found the cash hidden n the vehicle's glove box.
A man (25) was questioned in connection with the seizure.
Revenue officers from Dublin Port were granted a three month Cash Detention Order by Judge Byran Smyth at Dublin district court yesterday morning.
These routine operations are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.
If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
Online Editors