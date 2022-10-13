Revealed: Unseen images of Ireland’s revoluntionary past

Brenda Malone, Curator, National Museum of Ireland Dr Orla Fitzpatrick, Curator and Librarian, National Museum of Ireland and Trish Lambe, Co-Director, Photo Museum Ireland

Photograph of Tommy Cremins, an Irish Volunteer who was with The O’ Rahilly at Moore Lane during the Easter Rising. He was a piper with the Fintan Lalor Pipe Band and is shown here in his piper’s uniform

Photograph taken by W.D. Hogan, a photographer based in Henry Street, Dublin, who took some of the best known photographs of the War of Independence and the Civil War. This image shows Women Protesting in 1920. Some look directly and defiantly at the camera. Note the wall covered with posters and advertisements in the background. This image was most likely taken near to Mountjoy Prison

One of a collection of 23 photographs relating to the Royal Irish Rifles 1913 to 1916, World War I

Photograph of youth in Fianna uniform. Postcard size. Likely to be Bulmer Hobson's Fianna Éireann from 1902, Belfast

A ground-breaking free exhibition will unearth previously unseen images of Ireland’s revolutionary past, captured by citizen photographers recording 1913 until 1923, with some even aiding in espionage and assassination.

The stunning images are part of The Imaging Conflict: Photographs of Revolutionary Ireland 1913-1923, exhibition which is launched today at the National Museum of Ireland (NMI) in Dublin.

One of the exhibition’s curators, Dr Orla Fitzpatrick, told the Irish Independent: “This was an innovative period of photography. There were big changes with cameras, like the Kodak box Brownie, available from 1900.

“People could suddenly walk around and take photos easily. And these photos, taken by the public, show the aftermath of 1916.

“They’re not press photos. This is a revolutionary era equivalent of someone walking around Dublin with a camera phone and capturing history.

“There’s a section on spying photography. People used to take photographs of others and then keep diaries of their movements, as they were assassination targets.

“People took photos of Dublin Castle and wrote down information regarding human targets on copies of the equivalent of VIP magazine today.

“They wrote notes such as ‘black coat’, and ‘man gets up at 7am’, in order to offer information to have the person assassinated.”

The 150 photographs lay bare the military and personal stories from a changing Ireland as its people faced continuing conflict and division.

Post mortem photography also features as a macabre footnote of this historic period. Such images were utilised at the time as propaganda on each side of the conflict. Although the images now serve as a reminder of the human suffering manufactured by war.

This section is separated away from the rest of the exhibition with a content warning attached.

“Some of the images are disturbing,” Dr Fitzpatrick said. “But we felt it important to show them, as conflict does ultimately result in death.”

Disturbing photographs of the burned bodies of the Loughnane brothers, Patrick and Harry are displayed. The two brothers were infamously tortured and killed at Gort in south Galway in November 1920.

Dr FItzpatrick said: “The brothers were tortured by auxiliary forces, dragged down the street and burned. Local people took photographs of the bodies.

“These were circulated as pseudo propaganda but as evidence, as well.”

Bodies which once lay in State, such as Michael Collins and former Lord Mayor of Cork, Terence MacSwiney, one of the founders of the Cork Brigade of the Irish Volunteers, also feature.

Photography showing violence towards men on both sides of the conflict, is central.

However, there are no images of violence against women. Such imagery does exist, although it is not in the collection. It is unknown if such images would ever be shown due to the upsetting nature of this content.

Dr Fitzpatrick said: “Then there’s family photographs that show this intimacy and the fun still being had despite this being a period of conflict.

“Maybe some of these people were involved in the fighting during World War I, the Civil War, the War of Independence and there they are in photos, also living normal life.

“There’s photos of friends at an officers’ club and these men were buddies. They were perhaps being photographed before they went off to war.”

The exhibition is part of a collaboration between the NMI and Photo Museum Ireland.

It also forms part of the In Our Own Image - photography and Ireland 1839 - Now project, a year long centenary programme, highlighting how photography records, represents and shapes Irish cultural identities.

Arts Minister Catherine Martin said: “One of the key objectives of the Decade of Centenaries commemorations is to promote a greater understanding of this period of our history and how it gave rise to very different narratives and memories.

“This new exhibition provides a valuable insight because it’s made up of everyday images, many of them captured by members of the public.”

Lynn Scarff, director of the NMI, said: “It’s fortunate for us that this extraordinary period of our history coincided with the advance of photographic equipment.

“Seeing the period through the eyes of ordinary people captures the imagination in a special way. The exhibition also explores how images are used in periods of conflict to manipulate public opinion, something which is as relevant in war time today as it was 100 years ago.”

Trish Lambe, artistic director and CEO of Photo Museum Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to partner with the National Museum of Ireland on this exhibition. It brings together ‘official’ perspectives with images by citizen photographers to reflect on the pivotal role photography plays in shaping our understanding of history as it unfolds.”