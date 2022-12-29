Revealed: The most popular baby names on Irish passports in 2022

A record number of Irish passports have been issued in one year, with 1,080,000 given out in 2022

The most popular baby names on Irish passports in 2022 have been revealed, as 1.08 million passports were issued globally setting a new record.

This year’s most popular baby girls’ names on Irish passports issued around the world were Emily, Fiadh and Lily.

While Noah, Jack and James, topped the baby boys’ list. The most popular surname worldwide was Murphy. While the oldest applicant was 102 and the youngest just three days old.

This year, the Passport Office issued a record 1.08m passports globally, beating the previous all-time high of 935,000 passports in 2019.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister, Micheál Martin, TD said: “In 2022, the Passport Service saw extraordinary volumes of applications received and passports issued.

“This was a direct result of pent-up demand due to disruptions to travel throughout 2020 and 2021. The Government made significant investment over the year to scale up services to meet this demand."

Outside of Ireland and Great Britain, the most online applications came from the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, Spain, Germany and South Africa.

As in previous years, there were a significant number of applicants from Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Out of over 1.15m total applications received up to 16 December, just under 100,000 first time applications were received from these regions.

August was the busiest month for customer service phone calls, with more than 41,000 calls handled. July was the busiest month for the WebChat service, with over 23,000 chats handled.

Earlier this year on November 1, the Passport Service announced it had reached the millionth mark after an extremely busy year, which saw record numbers of citizens applying for passports post pandemic.

The number of first-time passport applications from Northern Ireland and Great Britain was 100,000 out of over 1.15 million total applications received this year.

Minister Martin said: “Over 99pc of all online renewal applications and paper applications are issuing within the standard turnaround times.

“Looking forward to 2023, my Department is expecting another busy year for the Passport Service.

“I would encourage anyone who is considering travel to check that their passport is in date today and if they need to renew their passport or apply for the first time, to use Passport Online. This is the quickest, easiest and most cost effective way to apply for your passport.”

The Tánaiste thanked the staff at the Passport Service, whom he said had “responded to the challenges of 2022 by demonstrating great diligence and resilience.”

“The historic achievement of over one million passports issued in a calendar year is down to their commitment to public service and hard work,” he added.

“My Department will continue to work to ensure that our services meet the needs of our citizens in 2023.”