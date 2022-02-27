Revealed: The cheque forgery that brought down Catriona Carey

The cheque looked like the work of a five-year-old. The ‘C’ was untouched. The ‘o’ became an ‘a’. The space between the two ‘l’s had been shaded in to make a fat-stemmed T. And so on until the words “Collector General” became “Catriona Carey” — but only if you didn’t look too closely.

“Holy shit,” said Nigel Kenny, as he stood in his local AIB branch in Kilkenny, examining the crude work of forgery.

The businessman, who owns a busy hair salon in the city, wrote the cheque for €6,948 to pay a tax demand — not to pay Carey, his accountant and friend. Even with the blatant forgery staring him in the face, Nigel Kenny was reluctant to believe the woman he thought had his back as he built his business was ripping him off.

Two weeks ago, an RTÉ Investigates documentary revealed how Carey promised a scheme that would help distressed mortgage holders get their homes back. She charged fees of thousands of euro, which were allegedly lavished on skiing trips, exotic holidays, designer clothes, supermarket shopping and a €55,000 BMW. The mortgage holders lost their deposits, some of them lost their homes.

The programme also revealed the little-known fact that Carey, a former Irish international hockey star and sister of Kilkenny hurling legend DJ Carey, had been convicted in 2020 of theft and forgery for defrauding one of her clients.

That client was Nigel Kenny, owner of Hair by Nigel and celebrity stylist on hit reality TV show Salon Confidential. His sleuthing helped secure Carey’s only criminal conviction.

“I did feel sickened that I was robbed like that. I mean, if anybody that you trust and you like takes anything off you, you’re going to be disappointed, aren’t you?” he said in an exclusive interview with the Sunday Independent. “It’s a lot of money. It takes a lot of work in this industry to make €7,000.”

Kenny hired Carey as his accountant when he decided to strike out on his own in 2009. Although from Gortnahoe in Tipperary, he knew her family — and as a former inter-county hurler himself, he still counts DJ Carey as his “all-time favourite” player.

He bumped into Catriona Carey in the street and told her his plans.

“Catriona said, ‘Do you need an accountant?’. I said, ‘Now that you mention it, I do’.” He thought it was a “match made in heaven”.

“I could obviously trust this girl. I had been out in their house and everything, growing up. So it was all perfect,” he said.

Kenny acknowledged he was not the most financially literate when he set up his business.

“I do hair, I do people, and I do relationships. Money, I didn’t do,” he said. For that, he had Carey.

“I’d just ring Catriona. Every single time. As instructed. She’d come along and say, ‘I’ll sort that out, don’t worry about it’. There was no explanation, nothing needed. She was cool, calculated and would just get it all done for me.”

She would come by the salon to pick up financial records, with a smile and a “how’s it going” for everyone.

“There’s nothing grand about her. She had a nice air about her, I have to say,” Kenny said. “You enjoyed seeing her coming in because she was a nice person, a really, really nice person. And I know now she’s not, obviously. We all play characters, but she got the Oscar.”

Carey did not strike Kenny as particularly extravagant.

“She’d never speak about any holiday she was ever on,” he said. “She was glamorous. Her hair was always done. She always had extensions in her hair. Even her tracksuits were very, very nice, but I wouldn’t pay much attention to that. I knew she liked her cars, but I like my cars too.”

Kenny’s business boomed. Carey repeatedly assured him the puzzling periodic letters he got from Revenue demanding payment for this or that amount were “normal”. He did not suspect Carey — his beef was with Revenue.

“We were the busiest salon in Kilkenny, so I kind of just wondered where the hell these letters were coming from.”

In January 2018, Carey told him he owed €6,948 to Revenue. “At this stage, I was thinking to myself, where the hell am I going to get this money in January? It’s €7,000.”

She took him through the figures, made sympathetic remarks such as “I know, they’re feckers”. Kenny wrote the cheque “with a very heavy heart”. Unusually, he photographed it.

Yet two months later, Revenue sent him another tax demand, this time for €3,152.

“I flipped my lid at that stage,” he said. “So I did what I’d always do. I rang Catriona.”

But she was at a wedding and did not answer her phone. She had warned him to “never, ever, ever ring Revenue” because, she said, “they will catch you out”. But he was so angry, he braced himself and rang Revenue.

“I was expecting these absolute vultures to eat me without salt,” he said. Instead, he got a “very nice man” who broke the news that his cheque for €6,948 had never been received and, yes, he was in was in hock for €3,152.

He still did not suspect Carey. He thought maybe the cheque had got lost or that Revenue had made a mistake. When she phoned him back later that day, he told her about the cheque. Her response was to berate him for phoning Revenue in the first place.

“She said, ‘Don’t worry. I’m away for the weekend. I’ll sort it out when I get back’.”

Kenny was burning to find out what had happened to his cheque. He rang AIB’s 24-hour banking line and found out it had been cashed at a Bank of Ireland in Kilkenny. As far as the bank official could make out, the payee was not the Collector General.

That is how Kenny came to be standing in the Kilkenny branch the following Monday, staring at a forgery.

“And there it was: ‘Collector General’ had been changed to ‘Catriona Carey’ and her initials were written on the back of it,” he said. “It was something like a five-year old would do. I don’t know how it got that far.”

That night, he texted Carey asking if he could drop over. “She was as nice as pie. She said, ‘Yeah, no problem at all’.”

She invited him inside her home in an upmarket estate outside Kilkenny. They chatted about his weekend and the wedding she was at and then he got to the point.

“I said, ‘I’m afraid I’m after getting you into trouble’,” Kenny said. He told her about his detective work on the €6,948 cheque and showed her a photocopy he had taken of the forgery.

Carey remained completely cool. “She convinced me she did lodge the cheque,” he says. “She kept saying, ‘I’ll prove it to you that I lodged it, I have the receipts upstairs. I’ll show you’.

“I said, ‘You don’t have to show me. If said you lodged it, you lodged it’.”

She asked him if she could keep the photocopied forgery.

“I said, ‘If you don’t mind, I’m going to hang on to it myself, just for my own reference’.”

There was no hostility or conflict. As he was leaving, Kenny turned to Carey and said he hoped she could sort things out.

“She said, ‘Oh, I’ll probably have the guards over at my door now’. As if it was a joke, a laugh. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry’. Looking back on it, it was so civilised.”

Carey closed her front door — and that was the last time they spoke.

At the bank’s request, Kenny reported the fraud to the gardaí and made a statement to detectives in Kilkenny. In February 2020, Carey was convicted of the cheque forgery and the theft of €6,948. She received a suspended eight-month sentence.

Kenny was not in court, simply because he was not given the court date. The first he heard of Carey’s conviction was when a friend told him months later.

A few days later, on the night of June 12, a BMW pulled up outside his salon on Market Yard, two men armed with weapons got out, smashed all seven windows in the salon and drove away. The repairs cost Kenny €15,000.

It was reported that Carey repaid the stolen funds, but Kenny said that is not true. He said AIB Bank reimbursed him the money. Carey did not pay him a penny.

These days, he is more sad than angry. There is a reason for his equanimity. His sister, Michelle, died in a road accident when she was 24.

“You’re never going to feel that bad ever again, everything else pales in comparison,” he said. “When things are going wrong in your life, you think at least it’s not that day. That’s why none of this matters to me now.”

If he saw Carey, he says, he would say hello, but the closest they have come to meeting is when she stood behind him in a queue for the Covid vaccine.

“I don’t think she saw me,” he said. “I remember Catriona from the first time I met her — and the girl I knew then and the girl who stole from me were two totally different characters.”