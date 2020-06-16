Revealed: Pubs must serve meals costing at least €9 if they plan to reopen on June 29

PUBS will be expected to serve “a main midday or evening meal” that costs at least €9 if they plan to reopen on June 29.

Strict rules are being developed for publicans ahead of the deadline – but hospitality settings might be allowed to overlook the 2 metre physical distancing restriction in some instances.

Fáilte Ireland has indicated that a reduced physical distancing threshold of one metre may apply “in certain circumstances”.

The move will be hugely welcomed by the hospitality sector which will be almost entirely reliant on domestic tourism this summer.

There is also some clarity tonight about the type of food pubs must serve if they want to get back to business this month.

Tourism chiefs are in talks with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and the Department of Transport and Tourism about a document which will entitled: COVID19: Guidance for Food Service Businesses.

Fáilte Ireland said it will provide detailed guidance “aimed at facilitating the safe reopening of food service businesses, including pubs”.

“The guidelines refer to various measures and arrangements, including a potential reduction of the current 2-metre physical distancing restriction to 1-metre in certain circumstances.”

The handbook for reopening will apply to all pubs, gastro pubs and bars. They will state that from June 29 pubs that serve food and meet other features expected of a restaurant may reopen.

Any food offering will be required to be a substantial meal as defined by the Intoxicating Liquor Act 1962.

The law states “the meal is such as might be expected to be served as a main midday or evening meal or as a main course in either such meal”) and will be required to be of a kind for which it would be reasonable to charge not less than €9.”

