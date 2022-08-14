| 13.4°C Dublin

Revealed: only 12 gardaí were on active duty at JP McManus charity golfing extravaganza

From left, Tiger Woods, JP McManus, Limerick hurling manager John Kiely, and captain Declan Hannon at the JP McManus Pro-Am Expand

From left, Tiger Woods, JP McManus, Limerick hurling manager John Kiely, and captain Declan Hannon at the JP McManus Pro-Am

Ali Bracken

Robust discussions between the organisers of last month’s JP McManus Pro-Am golf spectacle in Adare, Co Limerick, and An Garda Síochána resulted in a reduced garda presence of just 12 officers policing inside the high-profile event.

The world’s most famous golfers, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, descended on Adare Manor to play golf alongside celebrities including Hollywood actor Bill Murray and former One Direction star  Niall Horan at the two-day charity event.

