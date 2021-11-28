| 1.6°C Dublin

exclusive Revealed: Mica compensation capped at €420k a home in €2.2bn plan

Housing Minister’s plan to resolve homes scandal goes before Cabinet on Tuesday

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Expand

Rodney Edwards

Thousands of residents in homes built with defective building blocks containing mica will be offered a full 100pc grant for all remediation works — capped at €420,000 per home — under fresh proposals which would cost the State more than €2.2bn.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s proposed enhancements, which will be discussed at Cabinet on Tuesday, include a possible levy that would see the construction industry potentially paying into a fund towards the cost.

