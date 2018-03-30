Revealed: How much of the TV licence fee goes to cover those who do not pay
Almost 25pc, €39, of the TV Licence fee in Ireland effectively covers those who do not pay the annual charge.
That is according to the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten who revealed the figure during a Dáil debate on Thursday.
The Minister was speaking during a debate on the future funding of Public Service broadcasting during which the need for additional resources and the reduction in evasion rates was discussed.
Minister Naughten revealed that the current rate of TV Licence evasion was 14.6pc, a figure he classed as "very high".
The Minister said that amounted to approximately €40m of a loss to public service broadcasting.
"Effectively, everyone who pays for the television licence pays €39 to cover the cost for those who will not pay," the Minister told the Dáil.
The Minister also flagged a possible increase in the fee, noting that it hadn't been raised from its current rate of €160 per year since 2008.
Last month it was reported that An Post, who collect the licence fee, took court proceedings against 11,693 last year for not having a TV Licence.
Online Editors