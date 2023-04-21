| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Revealed: Government's desperate 'Hail Mary' as major refugee facility was on brink of closure

Citywest Hotel and refugee centre in Dublin. Photo: Colin Keegan Expand

Close

Citywest Hotel and refugee centre in Dublin. Photo: Colin Keegan

Citywest Hotel and refugee centre in Dublin. Photo: Colin Keegan

Citywest Hotel and refugee centre in Dublin. Photo: Colin Keegan

Ken Foxe

OFFICIALS in the Department of Children and Equality were left praying for a “Hail Mary” as they put a call out for additional accommodation for the growing number of refugees arriving in Ireland.

In situation reports from last autumn, officials describe a deepening crisis and desperate efforts to relieve acute “immediate pressures” at the Citywest transit centre in Dublin.

Most Watched

Privacy