Revealed: Glaslough, Co Monaghan wins this year's Tidy Towns competition

The tidiest towns in Ireland have been announced and taking the crown for Ireland’s overall tidiest town in 2018 is Glaslough in County Monaghan.

It is the second time that the village has taken home the overall award.

The village, near Castle Leslie, in the north of County Monaghan was also named Ireland’s Tidiest Village at the awards this afternoon.

A record number of 918 applicants entered this year’s Tidy Towns competitions, where the main awards include Ireland’s tidiest town, tidiest village and tidiest large urban centre.

The awards, which are in their 61st year, also saw an allocation of €1.4 million from Minister Ring to Tidy Towns groups.

This funding will support individual Tidy Towns Committees around the country.

Speaking at the event in the Helix in Dublin this afternoon, Minister Ring said that Glaslough were “very deserving winners”.

“This is a fantastic achievement for Glaslough,” he said.

“This is a remarkable achievement and shows that the commitment and enthusiasm of the Tidy Towns committees remain strong,” he said.

“The work of all those involved in the Tidy Towns effort effort results in the attractive and welcoming towns and villages in which we see all over the country,” he said.

The competition is sponsored by Supervalu, which are in their 28th year as sponsor.

“It is really a remarkable achievement and is testament to the commitment, dedication and passion of the Glaslough Supervalu Tidy Towns committee,” said Martin Kelleher, the managing director of Supervalu.

“Since Supervalu started sponsoring Tidy Towns almost 30 years ago, the competition has steadily grown from its initial focus on making our villages and towns near and tidy, to the present day, where it is the greatest sustainability initiative in Ireland,” he added.

Blackrock in county Louth, was named Ireland’s tidiest small town.

Ireland’s tidiest large town was named as Westport in County Mayo.

The winner for the tidiest large urban centre in the country was Ennis in county Clare.

Online Editors