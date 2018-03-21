Revealed: Dublin's top 10 clamping hotspots

One Dublin street racked up clamping fines of more than €82,000 in 2017, according to Dublin City Council.

One Dublin street racked up clamping fines of more than €82,000 in 2017, according to Dublin City Council.

In figures released to Independent.ie, Dublin City Council say that Mespil Road in Dublin 4 earned €82,640 in clamping fees in 2017, almost €20,000 more than the second street in the list, nearby Waterloo Road, which saw €63,040 charged for clamp removal.

Mespil Road retained its top spot from 2016 showing an increase of €8,480 in 12 months, or 106 individual clampings at €80 per release fee. The South Circular Road was the third highest Dublin street for clamping in 2017, with €56,640 generated.

The street generating the highest clamping fees on the city's northside in 2017 was Gardiner Street lower, with €50,8000 collected last year. Merrion Square West was fifth on the list (€46,160), followed by Burlington Road (€43,920), Merrion Square North (€43,600), Ormond Quay Upper (€42,320) and Fitzwilliam Square North (€41,920).

Rounding out the top 10 is Capel Street (€34,320). The top 10 streets combined saw over €500,000 in clamping fees in 2017 (€505,360), or 6,317 individual clampings.

Online Editors