Revealed: 'Busy Dublin city centre shop' sells winning €10m Lotto ticket

The National Lottery has revealed that the winning €10.2m Lotto jackpot ticket was sold in a "busy Dublin city centre store".

The National Lottery has revealed that the winning €10.2m Lotto jackpot ticket was sold in a "busy Dublin city centre store".

Lotto bosses will formally announce the store at 2.30pm today.

They were remaining tight-lipped over where the golden ticket was bought after the identities of last week's €175m EuroMillions syndicate winners were revealed outside of their control.

This weekend's payout has become the largest Lotto jackpot in almost two years, but it is not yet known if the winner is even aware of their new-found fortune.

The National Lottery is now urging every player to recheck their tickets.

Extraordinary

The winning numbers were: 3, 19, 21, 29, 31, 35 and the bonus number was 22.

One person in Limerick scooped €87,874 by matching five numbers and the bonus ball in Saturday's draw.

That winning ticket was purchased at Deerpark Dairies on Davis Street, Limerick City.

"This has been an extraordinary week in the 32-year life of the National Lottery," said Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffin.

"We had our highest ever jackpot prize win with a family syndicate winning an incredible €175 million on EuroMillions."

"Now, just days later, we have a lucky Lotto player who has won this amazing €10.2m prize."

Meanwhile, the €175m family syndicate are to officially go public on Friday at the National Lottery offices in Dublin.

The Rogers siblings are expected to pop champagne and collect their cheque at a party that will surely rival the celebrations held for Dolores McNamara, who won €115m in 2005.

Their money from the eight other countries involved in the EuroMillions is due to be transferred to the National Lottery by Wednesday.

However the massive publicity surrounding the win is taking its toll on the nine winners, a family member told the Sunday World.

"It's like being in jail," said Matt Rogers, from the Naul, north Dublin.

The farmer was standing behind the padlocked gate of his farmyard on Saturday when he said: "I was happy at the start but now with all this… [people calling]… it's like being in prison."

Asked if he would take part in a press conference with his siblings in the coming days, he shrugged and said: "There will be something next week all right."

Sisters Kathleen Sheridan and Christine Rogers had confirmed their family syndicate had scooped the big one as they enjoyed a celebratory lunch at the Bracken Court hotel in Balbriggan last week.

Matt, Kathleen and Christine are three of nine siblings from a quietly spoken and highly respected north Dublin family.

Kathleen, who lives in Duleek, said last week the massive win was "a lot to take in".

Lotto spokesperson Miriam Donohoe told the Herald that news of last week's multimillion win got "out of control".

"Word got out about the name of the shop and the identity of the winners so fast that it was out of our hands," she said.

"We knew the media would soon descend so we had to play catch-up. It wasn't ideal, from our point of view, but we just had to manage the situation as best we could. Thankfully it all worked out in the end."

The owner of the shop that sold the winning ticket, Reilly's Daybreak on Main Street in The Naul scooped a €25,000 bonus. Les Reilly revealed he had thrown up with the excitement on learning the ticket had been sold in his shop.

Online Editors