Revealed: 10 newly ‘forgotten’ Quinn family articles – from Ireland’s ‘Marie Antoinette moment’ to company money being used to pay household bills

Dozens more articles about the family of ex-billionaire Seán Quinn have been “forgotten” by Google, including reports on their lifestyle and legal battles.

Some 69 webpages containing Quinn-related articles and photographs published by Independent.ie have been delisted from search engine results under the “right to be forgotten” so far this year.

This is in addition to 151 webpages removed from search results, when certain terms are entered, in September and October last year.

Read More

While the articles still exist on Independent.ie, they will be harder to find via the global search engine.

The decision to delist articles was taken even though the fortunes of the Quinn family were closely intertwined with the collapse of one of the country’s largest banks, a huge issue of public interest.

Consumers have been paying a 2pc levy on all non-life insurance policies since 2012 as a result of the impact the collapse of Quinn Insurance on the State’s Insurance Compensation Fund.

Google does not disclose the identity of people who seek delisting but Sean Quinn’s son-in-law Niall McPartland has previously stated he was responsible for the requests and that these related to searches for his name.

Here are ten of the articles which were recently “forgotten”:

€100,000 wedding cake was a 'Marie Antoinette moment' says Burton

October 01, 2012

A senior government minister has waded into the controversy surrounding the cost of Ciara Quinn's wedding cake.

Social Protection Minister Joan Burton called the revelation "like the Irish Marie Antoinette moment" and said that it "beggars belief".

Read the full story here.

Slieve Russell Hotel takes legal action over bill for lavish Quinn wedding

May 26, 2013

The Slieve Russell Hotel has begun a legal action against Ciara Quinn in a row over the bill for her lavish 2007 wedding as well as other expenses run up over the years.

The five-star Cavan hotel is pursuing Ms Quinn over expenses related to her wedding to Niall McPartland, a solicitor. The wedding infamously featured a six-foot hand-crafted cake flown in from New York.

Read the full story here.

Quinn still got director's pay months after quitting group

December 20, 2011

Bankrupt businessman Sean Quinn paid his family's household bills directly through the Quinn Group, a court was told.

Over a day-long court hearing, it also emerged that Mr Quinn was paid a salary for several months after he ceased to be a director.

Read the full story here.

Anglo 'has taken our money, our company and our pride'

May 03, 2012

Sean Quinn lashed out at Anglo Irish Bank in tetchy and heated exchanges in the High Court.

Mr Quinn complained that the lender had made him "a criminal in Irish society" and dismissed any loss to the Irish taxpayer as a result of the Quinn family moving property assets beyond the reach of Anglo as "Mickey Mouse".

Read the full story here.

U-turn as Sean Quinn Snr says he will now help Anglo over €500m property portfolio

October 19, 2012

Bankrupt businessman Sean Quinn wants to purge his contempt and is willing to co-operate with the former Anglo Irish Bank, the High Court was told.

The former billionaire was due to be sentenced at the High Court for breaking court orders not to interfere with up to €500m worth of properties in the family’s international property group (IPG) but the hearing was adjourned after “significant new material” emerged.

Read the full story here.

Attorney General is dragged into Quinn early-release bid

December 20, 2012

The Attorney General has become involved in the complex legal wrangle over the release, on compassionate grounds, of jailed businessman Sean Quinn.

The bankrupt, who is serving a nine-week sentence for contempt, wants compassionate temporary release to attend his granddaughter's christening and to spend Christmas with his family.

Read the full story here.

Film of row over $500,000 'shows Quinns can't reverse payment'

October 04, 2012

A secret recording of a meeting in Ukraine attended by Sean Quinn Jr, his cousin Peter and some Ukrainians revealed a "torrid row" about money, the Supreme Court has heard.

The footage made it clear that the Quinns cannot reverse a controversial $500,000 (€390,000) payment over which Sean Quinn Jr was jailed, his lawyer argued.

Read the full story here.

Decision to jail Sean Quinn Jr ‘wrong in principle’, lawyers tell appeal

October 02, 2012

The Supreme Court has been told it was "wrong in principle" to jail the son of bankrupt businessman Sean Quinn "indefinitely" to put pressure on his father to reverse measures to put multi-million assets beyond the reach of the former Anglo Irish Bank.

Lawyers for Sean Quinn Jr also argued today he was wrongly jailed for failing to adhere to more than 30 coercive orders aimed at reversing asset stripping when only one of those orders related to the single finding of contempt of court made by the High Court against him on foot of which he was jailed.

Read the full story here.

Sean Quinn Jnr offers to sell plush €800,000 family home to purge his contempt

December 13, 2012

Sean Quinn Jr has offered to sell the €800,000 home he shares with wife Karen Woods in a bid to purge his contempt of court, the High Court heard this morning.

Read the full story here.

Brenda Quinn’s ‘delight’ after settling claim against Quinn Insurance

May 27, 2013

The daughter of former billionaire Sean Quinn spoke of her "delight" and "relief" after she settled a claim for constructive dismissal against the company founded by her father.

Brenda Quinn (25), the youngest of the five Quinn children, smiled as she departed an Employment Appeals Tribunal hearing, moments after a deal was agreed between her lawyers and those of Quinn Insurance.

Read the full story here.