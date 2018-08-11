Fire up the barbecue as temperatures are set to reach up to 22C this weekend.

Return of the heatwave? Temperatures to reach up to 22C but it's not all good news

Sun-seekers rejoice, while some showers are predicted over the coming days, the heatwave is set to return.

Following weeks of glorious sunshine and Mediterranean-like temperatures, it has been notably more changeable in recent days but the mercury is expected to rise once more.

Met Eireann has said that we can expect the weekend to start off on a “dry and bright” note today, with light and patchy rain giving way to “persistent” rain by the afternoon, they have said that by this evening, the persistent rain may be accompanied by a “few heavy bursts”.

Top temperatures of up to 20 C are predicted, with breezy and freshening south east winds.

Good news for anyone hoping to enjoy the great outdoors tomorrow, while the day is expected to be “humid,” with a few scattered heavy showers, it is set to be sunny, with temperatures of up to 22C.

The scattered showers will “die out” by tomorrow night, clearing up the skies and ushering in lowest temperatures of 11C. Mist and fog are expected to form in the light winds.

The upcoming week also looks like a mixed bag in terms of weather:.

Speaking on RTE Radio One today, a Met Eireann forecaster said: “The first few days of next week will see cool and mostly cloudy weather in north and north west,with occasional rain and temperatures between 15-18 degrees.”

Monday will be mostly dry with sunny spells, it will be a bit cloudier in the west with patchy drizzle.

Shadow, the Weimaraner, pictured enjoying an ice cream in the Phoenix Park Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Tuesday will be breezy with outbreaks of rain over the north and west of the country and highest temperatures of 19C.

Wednesday looks set to be similar, with the rain in the north and west gradually making its way towards the east.

The conditions look set to be completely different further east and south.

“It will be drier and brighter,” said the forecaster. “There will be warm sunshine, and temperatures will range up to 24 to 25 degrees in the south east.”

Thursday is expected to bring in uniform conditions, as it is expected to “become cooler and fresher everywhere.” Highest temperatures on Thursday will range between 15-18 degrees, with westerly winds.

Online Editors