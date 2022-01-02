| 9.5°C Dublin

Return of students will cause ‘complete disaster’

Reopening may trigger large spike, while GPs say they are struggling to cope

'Omicron is so transmissible that there's naturally going to be a big spike'

Ciaran O'Neill

Schools in Northern Ireland face a “complete disaster” in the coming weeks unless more resources are put in place to help them cope with the latest Covid wave, a principal has warned.

With the number of positive cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus soaring to record levels over Christmas, doctors are predicting the planned re-opening of schools next week will lead to another “big spike” in Covid cases.

