Mother-of-two Baiba Saulite was shot dead at her Dublin home in 2006.

A retired garda sergeant has said he was "scapegoated" for raising alleged systems failures that occurred prior the murder of Baiba Saulite.

The Disclosures Tribunal has today begun hearing opening statements relating to a protected disclosure made by William Hughes and the alleged discrediting of him after issues were raised.

Mr Hughes has said he expressed concerns about "systems failures" which he said "permitted a critical chain of events" to transpire before Ms Saulite’s murder.

These are denied by Án Garda Síochána.

The background and overview of Mr Hughes' complaint were outlined in the opening statement by Sinead McGrath BL, counsel for the tribunal.

It heard that while based at Swords garda station he investigated the abduction of Baiba Saulite's two children between 2004 and 2006.

Her husband, Mr A, was later charged and pleaded guilty to their abduction and Ms Saulite had prepared a victim impact statement for the sentencing hearing.

She handed a 12-page hand-written statement to Mr Hughes on November 14, 2006, in which she expressed fears for her life.

Ms Saulite was shot dead at the front door of her Swords home five days later.

The tribunal was told that garda management ordered a fact-finding investigation to determine what knowledge gardaí had prior to the murder.

By late 2006 Mr Hughes had raised issues about alleged systems failures at Swords garda station and in April 2007 spoke to his then superintendent relating to matters that would impact the murder investigation. The tribunal will have to decide whether this was a protected disclosure or not.

The tribunal was told that in March of that year the fact-finding probe found that gardaí had been aware of threats to Ms Saulite, and in May 2007 an investigation into alleged breach of discipline on behalf of Mr Hughes was launched.

This related to him being in possession of documentation from which he ought to have known of threats and a risk to Ms Saulite's life.

In a statement to the tribunal Mr Hughes said he felt this was done to "shut me up and keep me quiet, to clip my wings", which has been denied by senior gardaí.

He was cleared of any wrongdoing in July 2009 after investigators said they could not establish that he was aware of the existence of a real and immediate threat to Ms Saulite.

The chief superintendent who oversaw the inquiry submitted in his file that Mr Hughes denied reading the victim impact report and that, even if he had done so in full, it was unlikely its contents could be interpreted as a real and immediate threat to Ms Saulite.

Prior to the outcome of the disciplinary investigation, Mr Hughes made a protected disclosure in September 2008 in which he alleged a failure to coordinate a number of investigations which led to the murder.

This, the tribunal heard, related to criminal connections of Ms Saulite's husband not being made known to gardaí investigating the children's abduction, a failure to act on threats made to her solicitor, and alleged attempts by garda management to ​suppress the facts of the case.

A senior garda was assigned to investigate the protected disclosure and found the various allegations were "without foundation", with the then Garda Commissioner agreeing with the findings.

In late 2006 and early 2007 Mr Hughes was absent from work due to work related stress, and on extended sick leave between May 2007 and December 2009. In June 2008 it was recommended that he medically retire on grounds of ill-health, which was opposed by Mr Hughes.

He returned to 'light duties' but reported unfit for duty in January 2011 before retiring in February 2013.

The disclosures tribunal will investigate 10 key issues, including whether Mr Hughes was discredited by senior gardaí for making a protected ​disclosure.