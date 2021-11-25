Retailers over-egg Black Friday sales, using prices from years ago

Retailers are over-egging ‘Black Friday’ discounts with exaggerated price cut claims on some TVs, laptops and other electric gadgets, according to an Irish Independent investigation.

The worst examples include televisions where claimed discounts of more than €1,000 are actually only €150 cheaper than before, and headphones quoting outdated pricing from years ago.

It comes as separate UK research shows that most electronics and gadgets are actually the same price, or cheaper, at other times of the year as on Black Friday.

As Irish shoppers are left wondering whether they can believe retailers’ promises, the regulator involved has again declined to intervene, saying it is waiting for new legislation to be enacted.

In some cases, the exaggerated Black Friday discounts are extreme.

DID Electrical says shoppers can “save €1,100” on a Black Friday offer of a 75-inch Samsung television for €1,299. However, research from the Irish Independent shows that the retailer was selling the same television last month for €1,349, a difference of €150 rather than €1,100.

Similarly, Currys says that shoppers can “save €800” on a Black Friday offer of a 65-inch Samsung Qled television for €1,299. But the same TV was offered by Currys weeks before its Black Friday sale began for €1,399, a difference of just €100.

And Harvey Norman’s Black Friday offer to “save €130” on a pair of Sony XB900 noise-cancelling headphones (€139) is actually only a saving of €30 on the price the retailer sold the headphones at last month, according to data collected by the Irish Independent.

Spokespeople for DID and Harvey Norman told the Irish Independent that the savings quoted in Black Friday sales are based on a product’s original ‘Recommended Retail Price’ (RRP) and not on recent prices.

However, quoted RRPs can be sometimes be several years old.

For example, Harvey Norman is quoting a three-year-old RRP on a discontinued pair of headphones as the basis of a huge purported saving.

The retailer says that its “Black Friday sale” price of €199 on a pair of Sony XM3 noise-cancelling headphones represents a €200 saving on its RRP of €399. However, this RRP is from 2018, when the XM3 headphones were first launched. The XM3 headphones, which were superseded by the XM4 headphones in 2020, have not been priced at €399 for at least two years.

A spokesperson for Currys said the retailer claimed a saving only if the product had been at the higher price for at least three weeks within the previous six months.

The spokesperson added that it “always displays the product’s ‘was’ prices, with the relevant live dates, instead of RRPs when promoting discounts. This shows our customers when exactly the product was at a higher price point instead of potentially misleading them by quoting irrelevant RRPs”.

A spokesperson for the regulator, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), said it was waiting for additional powers from consumer legislation currently going through the Oireachtas.

This legislation is partly based on the EU’s ‘New Deal for Consumers’ directive, which says that “any announcement of a price reduction shall indicate the prior price applied by the trader for a determined period of time prior to the application of the price reduction. The prior price means the lowest price applied by the trader during a period of time not shorter than 30 days prior to the application of the price reduction”.

However, the CCPC has also taken little action against retailers which offer misleading discounts.

“When running price promotions or ‘special offers’, it’s against the law for shops to give a false or misleading previous price,” says the CCPC.

“For example, if the shop crosses out one price and replaces it with another lower price, the goods must have been on sale in that shop at that original price for a reasonable time. What is regarded ‘a reasonable time’ is not set out in law.”

However, the CCPC admits there is currently no strict definition to what “reasonable time” means, which is why it is waiting for new legislation to take effect.

Within the industry, some claim there is a loosely accepted convention on what it should be in practice. “[A] reasonable period is generally understood to be 28 days in the three months before the price reduction,” says an advisory note from the Consumers’ Association of Ireland.

However, the CCPC says this is not strictly enforceable in law.

Irish law is also designed to test the authenticity of a ‘sale’ price by what happens when the sale ends.

“A trader shall not engage in any of the following commercial practices,” says section 55 of the Consumer Protection Act 2007. “Making a false representation that a product is available only for a limited time, or on particular terms for a limited time, in order to elicit an immediate decision from a consumer.”

This might be read as ensuring retailers can’t claim that something is on a knock-down sale and, if a shopper misses it at that price during the sale, it will rise (or return) to a higher price.

However, retailers say competition with rivals often precludes them from raising prices after sales for fear of losing custom, resulting in the sale price becoming simply a new, permanently modified price.

A larger investigation by the UK’s Which magazine into tens of thousands of electrical products found that 99pc of Black Friday deals are cheaper or the same price at other times of the year.

It analysed 201 Black Friday deals at six UK-based home and tech retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Richer Sounds and Currys.

“‘Prices fluctuate pretty wildly in our industry, both up and down, for all sorts of reasons, but primarily availability from suppliers and the prices we have to pay to our suppliers,” a spokesperson for Richer Sounds told Which in answer to its investigation.

“So, this can mean that products, annoyingly for all, may be sold in the following Black Friday promotion at prices that are higher than during the preceding year.”

Despite the exaggerated sale prices, there is some hope that this year’s Black Friday may finally be the last to see such light-touch rules. The long-awaited Consumer Bill is likely to come into force before November next year, drawing a line under retailers’ sales spoofing.